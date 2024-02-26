Connect Indicator

Connect Indicator is a tool used for connecting indicators between the MQL market and MT4.

The connected indicators are made by our group and can be used for other applications, such as sending messages to the Line application or Telegram application.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to ask us to receive support.

Function and indicator buffer

Buffer one is the high price of the previous candle.

Buffer two is the high price of the previous candle.

Usage

To connect indicators to fully operate functions, such as sending messages from MT4 to the Line application with and without screen.

I hope the indicators to be a good trading tool for you. If you have any question, please feel free to send me a message. I will respond as soon as possible.

Please visit to read articles related to this indicator. >>> CLICK <<<



