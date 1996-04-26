Boom Crash Gap Detector

Automatically identifies price gaps in synthetic indices such as Boom and Crash.

The tool not only highlights gaps on the chart with visual rectangles but also sends mobile alerts, on-screen notifications, and keeps a complete log file for further analysis





Real-time automatic gap detection.

Visual drawings on the chart (rectangles and levels).

Mobile alerts and popup notifications.

CSV reports and log file generation.

Option to choose time zone (UTC or local).

Perfect for traders looking to detect opportunities created by price imbalances and take advantage of high-probability zones.



