Boom Crash Gap Detector
- Utilitaires
- Fernando Pablo Martin Pilar
- Version: 2.20
- Activations: 5
Automatically identifies price gaps in synthetic indices such as Boom and Crash.
The tool not only highlights gaps on the chart with visual rectangles but also sends mobile alerts, on-screen notifications, and keeps a complete log file for further analysis
-
Real-time automatic gap detection.
-
Visual drawings on the chart (rectangles and levels).
-
Mobile alerts and popup notifications.
-
CSV reports and log file generation.
-
Option to choose time zone (UTC or local).
Perfect for traders looking to detect opportunities created by price imbalances and take advantage of high-probability zones.