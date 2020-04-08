Support and Resistance Hunter MT4

📌 Support & Resistance Hunter MT4

Support & Resistance Hunter MT4 automatically builds key support and resistance zones based on the Parabolic SAR. The indicator detects breakouts, flips (role reversal of a level), and locks frozen zones after a double breakout.

Suitable for chart analysis on any timeframe and instrument.

🔧 Settings

░ General ░

  • LookbackBars (0) — number of bars to analyze. 0 = full history.

  • MaxZones (0) — maximum number of zones to display. 0 = all zones.

  • ExtendBars (0) — number of bars to extend the zone to the right.

░ Zone Build ░

  • ZoneBuildMode (0) — zone construction method:

    • 0 = by High/Low of candles;

    • 1 = by candle bodies (Open/Close) with BodyPaddingPts applied;

    • 2 = combined method (different for support and resistance).

  • BodyPaddingPts (0) — additional padding (in points) applied to candle body boundaries.

░ Break Logic ░

  • BreakByClose (true) — consider breakout only by candle close ( true ), or allow wicks ( false ).

  • BreakTolerancePts (100) — tolerance (in points) when determining a breakout.

░ Colors & Drawing ░

  • ColorSupport (MediumSeaGreen) — support zone color.

  • ColorResistance (Tomato) — resistance zone color.

  • ColorFlipSupport (PaleGreen) — flipped support color.

  • ColorFlipResistance (Pink) — flipped resistance color.

  • ColorFrozen (Gainsboro) — frozen zone color.

  • TextColor (Black) — label text color.

  • ZoneLineWidth (1) — zone border line width.

  • DrawBack (true) — draw zones in the background (so they don’t cover candles).

  • ShowLabels (true) — display zone labels (“Support”, “Resistance”, “Frozen”).

📊 How it works

  1. The indicator finds areas where Parabolic SAR values coincide.

  2. Based on these candles, a support or resistance zone is built.

  3. If the price breaks through the zone — it changes status (“flip”).

  4. On the second breakout, the zone becomes “frozen” and stops extending.

✅ Advantages

  • Automatic detection of key levels.

  • Includes “flip-zones” (role reversal of support/resistance).

  • Clear visualization with colors for each zone state.

  • Flexible breakout logic settings.

  • Lightweight and fast, does not overload the terminal.

⚠️ Disclaimer

The Support & Resistance Hunter MT4 indicator is not an Expert Advisor and does not open trades automatically.
It is designed solely for technical analysis and visualization of support/resistance zones.
All trading decisions are made by the user at their own discretion. The author is not responsible for any potential losses related to the use of this indicator.

