Drawdown Protector for MT4

he Drawdown Protector EA is a comprehensive risk management and account protection system designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced Expert Advisor provides automated monitoring and protection of your trading account through multiple safety mechanisms, profit-taking features, and time-based controls. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or algorithmic trader, this EA acts as your ultimate safety net and profit guardian

Core Protection Features

Drawdown Protection

  • Max Daily Drawdown %: Automatically closes all trades when your daily losses exceed the specified percentage
  • Max Total Drawdown %: Protects against overall account drawdown from your highest equity peak
  • Real-time monitoring: Continuously tracks your account equity and calculates drawdowns
  • Smart calculation: Daily drawdown resets automatically at the start of each trading day

Profit Protection

  • Max Daily Profit %: Secures daily profits by closing all trades when target is reached
  • Max Total Profit %: Locks in overall profits when your total profit target is achieved
  • Flexible settings: Set to 0 to disable either profit limit if not needed
  • Profit preservation: Prevents giving back hard-earned gains during volatile market conditions

 Time-Based Controls

Day End Close Feature

  • Automatic daily closure: Closes all trades before the trading day ends
  • Customizable time: Set exact time (default 23:55 - 5 minutes before midnight)
  • Risk elimination: Removes overnight gap risk and weekend exposure
  • Perfect for day traders: Ensures no positions are held overnight

Delete Time Feature

  • Scheduled closure: Closes all trades at a specific time you define
  • Flexible timing: Set any time during the day (e.g., 17:00 for London close)
  • Multiple use cases: End trading at market close, before news events, or personal schedule
  • Daily reset: Automatically reactivates for the next trading day

 Manual Controls

One-Click Close Button

  • Instant access: Red button prominently displayed on your chart
  • Emergency closure: Immediately close all positions and pending orders
  • No confirmation needed: Fast execution for urgent situations
  • Always accessible: Button remains visible while EA is active

 Alert System

Multi-Channel Notifications

  • Email alerts: Detailed notifications sent to your email when limits are triggered
  • Push notifications: Instant alerts to your mobile device via MT5 app
  • On-screen alerts: Pop-up alerts directly in MT5 terminal
  • Comprehensive information: All alerts include account details, trigger reason, and current equity status

Alert Triggers

  • Drawdown limits exceeded
  • Profit targets reached
  • Time-based closures executed
  • Manual button closure performed

 Advanced Features

Intelligent Trade Management

  • Complete closure: Closes both open positions AND pending orders
  • Error handling: Robust error checking and retry mechanisms
  • Multi-symbol support: Works across all instruments and timeframes
  • Performance optimized: Minimal CPU usage and fast execution

Smart Monitoring

  • Peak equity tracking: Automatically tracks your highest account equity for drawdown calculations
  • Daily reset functionality: All daily limits reset automatically at start of new trading day
  • Real-time calculations: Instant updates of all percentages and status
  • Visual status display: Comprehensive information displayed directly on your chart

Auto-Trading Controls

  • Trading disable option: Can automatically disable auto-trading when limits are hit
  • Protection persistence: Once triggered, protection remains active until new trading day
  • Manual override: Use the button to close trades even when auto-trading is disabled

 Status Display

Comprehensive Chart Information

The EA displays real-time information directly on your chart including:

Account Information:

  • Current equity amount
  • Daily starting equity
  • Maximum equity reached

Drawdown Status:

  • Current daily drawdown vs. limit
  • Current total drawdown vs. limit
  • Color-coded warnings at 80% of limits

Profit Status:

  • Current daily profit vs. target
  • Current total profit vs. target
  • Progress indicators

Time Settings:

  • Day end close time and status
  • Delete time and status
  • Execution confirmations

Overall Status:

  • Protection trigger status
  • Current monitoring state
  • Warning messages and alerts

    Installation & Setup

    1. Download and Install
    2. Attach to Chart: Drag onto any chart and configure settings
    3. Enable Auto-Trading: Ensure auto-trading is enabled in MT5
    4. Configure Alerts: Set up email/push notifications in MT5 settings
    5. Start Trading: The EA immediately begins monitoring your account

Produits recommandés
Stream Z50
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
Robot de trading scalpeur. L'EA surveille la direction stable de la tendance et travaille dans sa direction. Le code optimisé au maximum du conseiller vous permet de travailler avec des délais minimaux et une charge terminale minimale. L'Expert Advisor a été testé avec succès depuis 2015 avec des paramètres de base. Il est recommandé d'utiliser les paramètres de base pour les instruments de trading EURUSD et GBPUSD (avec tous les préfixes et suffixes), durée 5 minutes. Les résultats de trad
Cyberosaur Ex
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
The     Cyberosaurus  bot is an innovative next-generation bot that serves as a powerful tool for trading in the classic Forex market and with cryptocurrencies (for corresponding brokers). It operates with the majority of pairs, so it is advisable to test it before using it on a specific pair. It is specifically designed to work with these markets, without the ability to trade other assets such as stocks or indices. The main control parameters of the bot are presented in a convenient and conci
Statistical Arbitrage Cointegrated Pairs Trading
Naleli Jubert Matjelo
4 (1)
Experts
This robot trades a pair of two symbols at the go and as such it cannot be tested with strategy tester in Metatrader 4. The reason being that Metatrader 4 strategy tester cannot synchronize price timing for more than one symbol at the time. To test this robot successfully, one has to run it in real-time on a demo account and monitor it for days. Statistical Arbitrage Cointegrated Pairs Trading Robot is an expert advisor executable on any PC running Metatrader 4. A linear regression is applied on
Trade Speed Master
Volodymyr Zubov
Experts
Un conseiller facile à utiliser, mais doté d'un algorithme interne complexe pour prendre des décisions de trading et soutenir ultérieurement les positions ouvertes. Le conseiller n'est pas exigeant sur l'équipement et la vitesse de connexion réseau. Il peut également fonctionner parfaitement sur une connexion Internet sans fil. L'algorithme de trading recherche les meilleures entrées pour ouvrir des positions sur le marché, mais il n'existe pas de chance constante à 100 % dans ce monde. Par co
Aero Trade
Alprian
Experts
AERO EA based on Adaptive Engine Range Over (AERO) trade Single Possiton with TP SL and close by signal No Marti No Grid No Hitory Reader Real Backtesting Refult strategy has backtested since 2020 - 2024 EA work on various market condition Recommendations: Minimum Deposit :$100 Pair : GBPCAD Timeframe : M1 For Better Results USE ECN/RAW/LOW SPREAD ACCOUNT Risk Warning: Before you buy AERO EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitabilit
Phoenixvest
Sahar Eisa Rezaei
Experts
The "Phoenix vest" Expert Advisor is a powerful solution based on advanced market analysis and data processing technologies. Utilizing cutting-edge algorithms for time series and multitimeframe analysis and complex mathematical models, it ensures high accuracy in forecasts and automates trading processes. The EA is designed to combine performance and reliability, making it an effective tool for trading.   Advantages of The "Phoenix vest" Expert Advisor: Realistic Testing:  Trades executed duri
Carousel
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Carousel expert system compensates drawdowns. The main indicator is Divergents . The EA allows working in one direction (for example, sell order series), while another direction (for example, buy order series) is in drawdown (compensation mode). If series in both directions operate in normal mode, the system does not switch to compensation mode. If a drawdown is detected in one of the directions, the EA goes into the compensation mode and starts compensating the loss-making series by the profita
Eclipse
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
This is a versatile Expert Advisor for trading on any currency pairs. The EA applies only Moving Average in trading. When a price retreats to a preset distance, the robot places a grid of pending orders and averages the profit while they are opened. A news filter has been added to the Expert Advisor! Recommended Usage Low spread; Currency pair - any (recommended - EURUSD and GBPUSD); Timeframe - М30; In the news filter settings, it is recommended to set 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after the
King Grid
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
King Gold Grid Presentamos con orgullo el revolucionario Asesor Experto de Sistema Grid, una obra maestra creada por  Mr Beast. Este excepcional producto se distingue como uno de los mejores en su categoría, destacando por su magnífica gestión de riesgos y especialización en el trabajo con el oro. Diseñado meticulosamente para optimizar la eficiencia y maximizar los beneficios, este asesor experto se erige como un líder indiscutible en el mundo de los sistemas de rejilla. Su capacidad para adapt
True HFT
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (1)
Experts
VOUS DEVEZ OPTIMISER AVANT DE TESTER ET D'ACHETER POUR VOUS ASSURER QUE CELA FONCTIONNE POUR VOUS. MISE À JOUR MAJEURE À TEMPS POUR QUE L'UTILISATEUR PUISSE OPTIMISER. UTILISEZ TOUJOURS ULTRA VPS POUR MOINS DE MILLISECONDES. LES RÉSULTATS VARIENT SELON LE COURTIER ET LE VPS POUR LES ORDRES. Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102748 High-Frequency Trading EA est le meilleur choix pour les comptes FX de niveau Pro qui permettent le HFT + d'être remplis de liquidités réelles. S
Simple Adn Economic
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Simple and economic RECOMENDACION EUR USD H1 LOTAJE 0.01 PARA EMPEZAR El asesor experto que he desarrollado se basa en el análisis de velas y el análisis fundamental para tomar decisiones de trading. Combina el estudio de patrones de velas con el monitoreo de eventos económicos relevantes para identificar posibles oportunidades comerciales. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este r
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
Experts
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
EA Dark Magic MT4
- Reni
1 (1)
Experts
Requirements Hedging account! EA work with any brokerage conditions EA should run on a VPS continuously Information Working symbol EUR, USD, GBP, GOLD, any pair Working Timeframe: M15/M30/H1 Min deposit: $500 (1 Pair) Min leverage 1:500      MM = TRUE (Automatic lot calculation according to your risk) MM = FALSE (No Automatic lot calculation)  Risk = Risk % will work if your Auto Lot is True  Lot Size= If MM is False then your manual lot will work        Multiplier  = Multiplier lot siz
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Customized Copy MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilitaires
Customized Copy is a Multi-Terminal visual trade copying utility that supports Metatrader4 and Metatrader5 for Trade Copying.  You can activate EA on 10 different PCs/VPS. On each PC/VPS can install on Unlimited Terminals. Specifications :     Real Time, Multi Terminal - Multi Account - MT4/MT5 trade copying (support over 50 accounts at same time)     All settings are input visually.     Visual display and modify of copy map and network     Each copy path can be used with different settings
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Goldenclaw
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Goldenclaw EA   is a unique scalping Trading Robot based on multi layered neural network and various default indicators. The algorithm works by calculating values from different timeframes to provide output signal for the current timeframe. This EA does not use dangerous techniques like martingale, averaging, grid or hedging. All orders are protected by stop loss and only one trade direction buy or sell depend on given algorithm. Input Parameters: Expert Name   - EA name and trades comment. M
Argo Gold Edition MT4
Encho Enev
1 (1)
Experts
Hello traders! I present to you Argo Gold Edition - an expert built for gold trading, which is tailored to the specifics of gold movements on international markets. The basis of its logic is that it follows profitable patterns drawn from past periods. Mathematical algorithms are based on the correlation between the values of the indicators used and the corresponding movement of the price of gold. The expert is built on the basis of the ARGO series. It specializes in GOLD / XAUUSD trading. 2 or 3
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Hamster Original
Himma Youssef
Experts
Hamster Original (Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!) You can check live Hamster Original trading  on  Telegram_Channel The  Hamster Original  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01. ( if autolot enabled  Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD  = 50 ). Balance  = 100 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot
Ilan MT4
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (1)
Experts
The original Ilan EA for MetaTrader 4 This is the original Ilan EA for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal. The strategy needs no advertising as it is well known even to novice traders. Settings of the Expert Advisor The Expert Advisor can easily be set, while allowing you to adjust any important parameters of the strategy. Available Features: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy only, sell only, or both directions simultaneously; Step
Copy orders for any computer via Internet Slave
Nebal S I Saloul
4.6 (5)
Experts
Hello You can copy orders between terminals for any computer via Internet (MT4 to MT4) or (MT4 to MT5) or (MT5 to MT4) or (MT5 to MT5) it's fast Open orders Modification Stop Loss and Take Profit Close Orders This is EA (slave) put it in Experts folder you must buy  (Copy orders for any computer via Internet Master) EA too from this link if you want to copy from MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55096 if you want to copy from MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56397 Please w
Copy orders for any computer via Internet Master
Nebal S I Saloul
5 (3)
Experts
Hello You can copy orders between terminals for any computer via Internet (MT4 to MT4) or (MT4 to MT5) or (MT5 to MT4) or (MT5 to MT5) it's fast Open orders Modification Stop Loss and Take Profit Close Orders This is EA (Master) put it in Experts folder you must buy  (Copy orders for any computer via Internet Slave) EA too from this link if you want to copy to MT4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55097 if you want to copy to MT5   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56414 Please w
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
Elbrus FX
Vitalii Manolaki
Experts
The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the intersection of moving averages. Buy - the fast МА (Moving Average) crosses the slow MA upwards, sell - fast МА crosses the slow MA downwards. It uses an adaptive grid and averaging with a time delay. Adapted for 4 and 5-digit quotes. Working timeframe is H1. Recommended initial deposit is at least 1000 units of the base currency. Parameters MaFast_period , MaSlow_period – periods of the fast and slow moving averages; MaFast_method , MaSlow_method – a
Unicorn XU
Andrii Garkusha
Experts
Description of the strategy: A highly professionally developed strategy from a trader with 25 years of experience. The strategy is based on the breakdown of levels. It has been thoroughly tested over a 20-year history using the entire range of stress tests (spread widening, slippage, application in other markets, changes in parameters, etc.). Average annual return 362%. Maximum drawdown 41.3%. In portfolio mode, the average annual return is 225%, drawdown 15.2%. Work with a single entry with ta
GoldHunterCheaper
ZORAN RAJKOV
Experts
EA specially made for currency pair XAUUSD. It uses artificial intelligence and complex mathematical operations, all with the goal of as little risk as possible and constant profit. I am an electrical engineer and a professor of informatics, so everything with me is calculated to the maximum and there must be no mistakes. The EA will provide mathematically processed information with the aim of as little risk as possible, , and if you wish, you can increase the Lot in order to achieve the desired
KJ Grid MT4
Kevin James Van Driesten
Experts
KJ Grid MT 4 is a trading expert advisor (EA) designed for grid trading, where positions are opened in a grid pattern. This means the first trade in the cycle is opened, and more trades are opened at price gap intervals if price moves in that direction. These positions will be closed according to the closing option chosen, generally in profit. The number of positions, their lot sizes, and the distance in points between positions are chosen in the EA settings. The most important setting is the cl
Mk EURUSD ecn
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Only 1 copies at the price of 99 USD. Last price 999 USD   EURUSD ECN - is a trading algorithm designed for trading on ECN accounts or any other accounts with small margins and small spread! EURUSD ECN trading strategy is based on historical axioms of breaking the daily price range. Why EURUSD ECN belongs to safe trading systems?! - each order has a short fixed Stop Loss - the EA will not open an order if the trading account conditions do not match the recommendations (if orders are not opened
Analitic RSI
Yvan Musatov
Experts
A professional expert analyzes the market using the relative strength index. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price. This can show when the trend will lose strength and reverse. The signal from the exit from the overbought/oversold zones is analyzed, the levels of these zones will be the levels with LEVEL_MAX and LEVEL_MIN values. We buy when the signal first falls below a certain level (
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Basket EA MT4 est un outil puissant de capture de bénéfices et un système complet de protection de compte, le tout réuni dans une solution simple et facile à utiliser. Son objectif principal est de vous donner un contrôle total sur le profit et la perte global de votre compte en gérant toutes les positions ouvertes au niveau du panier (basket), plutôt que traitement individuellement. Le EA propose une gamme complète de fonctions au niveau du panier : take profit, stop loss, break even et trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilitaires
Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 4 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices. Vous pouvez activer les arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé) . Calcul et clôture des positions ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHAT VENTE séparé) . Fermeture et calcul de tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles) . Activer le suivi pour le profit ( Trailing Profit ). Clôture sur le total des profits et pertes en devise de dépôt, en points, ou en % du so
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT4 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilitaires
Exp-Averager   est conçu pour faire la moyenne de vos transactions qui ont reçu un certain retrait en ouvrant des transactions de moyenne. Le conseiller a la possibilité d'ouvrir de nouvelles positions en tendance ou à contre-courant. Il comprend également une fonction intelligente de stop suiveur qui s'applique à une série de positions. Le conseiller peut augmenter ou diminuer la taille du lot des positions. Il s'agit d'une stratégie largement utilisée pour ramener les positions perdantes au p
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Plus de l'auteur
RangedBrakeout
Maros Petrik
Experts
Introduction Range breakout trading is one of the most reliable strategies in forex trading, capitalizing on the natural tendency of markets to consolidate before making significant moves.RangeD Breakout takes this classic concept and enhances it with modern risk management techniques and intelligent filtering systems. Unlike many breakout strategies that focus on intraday ranges, this EA specifically targets daily ranges, which tend to be more reliable and less prone to false breakouts. The str
Drawdown Protector MT5
Maros Petrik
Utilitaires
The Drawdown Protector EA is a comprehensive risk management and account protection system designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced Expert Advisor provides automated monitoring and protection of your trading account through multiple safety mechanisms, profit-taking features, and time-based controls. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or algorithmic trader, this EA acts as your ultimate safety net and profit guardian Core Protection Features Drawdown Protection Max Daily Drawdown % : Aut
Trend Sniper Pro
Maros Petrik
Experts
Introducing  Trend Sniper Pro. Its Range Breakout sýstem developer to catch daily trend of the market No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Current Price: $99--> (Next price $149) Live Signals - Link  (FusionMarkets) Live Signals - Link  (ICMarkets)       FEATURES RangeFilter,Trading Hours,Take Profit,Trailing Stoploss Option to use Fixed Lots or Risk % Trading on USDJPY Note:  Its very important to use  RAW, ECN or Zero SPREAD  accounts for best results! ICTrading  or ICMarkets the
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis