Trend Sniper Pro

Introducing Trend Sniper Pro. Its Range Breakout sýstem developer to catch daily trend of the market

No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging, No AI

    Current Price: $99--> (Next price $149)

    Live Signals - Link (FusionMarkets)
    Live Signals - Link (ICMarkets)


          FEATURES

    • RangeFilter,Trading Hours,Take Profit,Trailing Stoploss
    • Option to use Fixed Lots or Risk %
    • Trading on USDJPY

    Note: Its very important to use RAW, ECN or Zero SPREAD accounts for best results! ICTrading or ICMarkets the best broker.


    How to Setup:

    • Download the EA on your MT5 terminal 
    • Open the chart M5 timeframe.
    • Load the EA onto the chart
    • Load the setfiles
    • Turn on the Auto-trading button


    EA Details:

    Symbol USDJPY
    Timeframe M5
    Leverage 500
    Test From 2024
    Settings Setfiles
    Brokers IC Markets,ICTrading,Fusion Markets
    Account Type Raw, Zero or ECN 
    Minimum Deposit $100
    Recommend Deposit $500








