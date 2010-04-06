Drawdown Protector for MT4
he Drawdown Protector EA is a comprehensive risk management and account protection system designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced Expert Advisor provides automated monitoring and protection of your trading account through multiple safety mechanisms, profit-taking features, and time-based controls. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or algorithmic trader, this EA acts as your ultimate safety net and profit guardian
Core Protection Features
Drawdown Protection
- Max Daily Drawdown %: Automatically closes all trades when your daily losses exceed the specified percentage
- Max Total Drawdown %: Protects against overall account drawdown from your highest equity peak
- Real-time monitoring: Continuously tracks your account equity and calculates drawdowns
- Smart calculation: Daily drawdown resets automatically at the start of each trading day
Profit Protection
- Max Daily Profit %: Secures daily profits by closing all trades when target is reached
- Max Total Profit %: Locks in overall profits when your total profit target is achieved
- Flexible settings: Set to 0 to disable either profit limit if not needed
- Profit preservation: Prevents giving back hard-earned gains during volatile market conditions
Time-Based Controls
Day End Close Feature
- Automatic daily closure: Closes all trades before the trading day ends
- Customizable time: Set exact time (default 23:55 - 5 minutes before midnight)
- Risk elimination: Removes overnight gap risk and weekend exposure
- Perfect for day traders: Ensures no positions are held overnight
Delete Time Feature
- Scheduled closure: Closes all trades at a specific time you define
- Flexible timing: Set any time during the day (e.g., 17:00 for London close)
- Multiple use cases: End trading at market close, before news events, or personal schedule
- Daily reset: Automatically reactivates for the next trading day
Manual Controls
One-Click Close Button
- Instant access: Red button prominently displayed on your chart
- Emergency closure: Immediately close all positions and pending orders
- No confirmation needed: Fast execution for urgent situations
- Always accessible: Button remains visible while EA is active
Alert System
Multi-Channel Notifications
- Email alerts: Detailed notifications sent to your email when limits are triggered
- Push notifications: Instant alerts to your mobile device via MT5 app
- On-screen alerts: Pop-up alerts directly in MT5 terminal
- Comprehensive information: All alerts include account details, trigger reason, and current equity status
Alert Triggers
- Drawdown limits exceeded
- Profit targets reached
- Time-based closures executed
- Manual button closure performed
Advanced Features
Intelligent Trade Management
- Complete closure: Closes both open positions AND pending orders
- Error handling: Robust error checking and retry mechanisms
- Multi-symbol support: Works across all instruments and timeframes
- Performance optimized: Minimal CPU usage and fast execution
Smart Monitoring
- Peak equity tracking: Automatically tracks your highest account equity for drawdown calculations
- Daily reset functionality: All daily limits reset automatically at start of new trading day
- Real-time calculations: Instant updates of all percentages and status
- Visual status display: Comprehensive information displayed directly on your chart
Auto-Trading Controls
- Trading disable option: Can automatically disable auto-trading when limits are hit
- Protection persistence: Once triggered, protection remains active until new trading day
- Manual override: Use the button to close trades even when auto-trading is disabled
Status Display
Comprehensive Chart Information
The EA displays real-time information directly on your chart including:
Account Information:
- Current equity amount
- Daily starting equity
- Maximum equity reached
Drawdown Status:
- Current daily drawdown vs. limit
- Current total drawdown vs. limit
- Color-coded warnings at 80% of limits
Profit Status:
- Current daily profit vs. target
- Current total profit vs. target
- Progress indicators
Time Settings:
- Day end close time and status
- Delete time and status
- Execution confirmations
Overall Status:
- Protection trigger status
- Current monitoring state
- Warning messages and alerts
Installation & Setup
- Download and Install
- Attach to Chart: Drag onto any chart and configure settings
- Enable Auto-Trading: Ensure auto-trading is enabled in MT5
- Configure Alerts: Set up email/push notifications in MT5 settings
- Start Trading: The EA immediately begins monitoring your account