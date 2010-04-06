Manual Entry Trader

Manual Input trader EA is a trading tool that allows you to manage up to 11 independent entry levels per symbol, each with its own lot size, take-profit, stop-loss, and trailing settings. The EA supports stealth management of TP and SL, keeping them hidden from the broker, and provides drag-and-drop adjustment of levels directly on the chart. It can be used on any symbol or timeframe and saves your settings for continuity after platform restarts.


NOTE: Before anything, please you "MUST" first turn this option "Master Switch" to "False" (if you fail to do this, then you are not following the instruction to run this EA on its designed functionality"

This Expert Advisor is designed to support manual or semi-automated trading with up to 11 configurable levels per symbol.
It provides flexible control over entry, take-profit, stop-loss, and trailing parameters, while keeping risk management internal to the EA.


Key Features

  • Multi-Level Control: Up to 11 levels per chart, each with independent parameters (entry, lot size, TP, SL, trailing).

  • Stealth TP/SL: Take-profit and stop-loss are managed internally by the EA and are not visible on the broker side.

  • Drag & Drop Lines: Trading levels can be adjusted directly on the chart; changes are applied automatically in real time.

  • OneShot Mode: Each level can be set to execute only once until reset.

  • Symbol Flexibility: Can be attached to any symbol and timeframe.

  • Restart Persistence: Trade levels and settings are saved via global variables and restored after platform restart.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Each level has its own stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing options.



Usage

  • Place the EA on the desired chart and configure the levels according to your trading plan.

  • Entry, TP, and SL lines can be moved directly on the chart.

  • When price reaches a configured level, the EA executes the order based on the defined lot size and risk settings.

EXAMPLE: I am a trader and i have just finished my trading analysis with EURUSD with this details: there will be a break (Price) at 1.14011 so i want to sell at that point and there want to set my take profit (SL) level at 1.12165 and the my stop loss (SL) at 1.14509. if i wish to add Trailing stop (TrailStop) points at 50pips. Now lets see a breakdown of this on the EA inputs (Assuming i start with Level One (L1):

Master Switch:    =   False (Note: it must always be False at all time)

MaxSpreadPips:            =   50pips (This must not be below your normal broker account spread) like my broker regular spread for EURUSD is always below 25pips on normal trading hours, so incase there is a shift during high volatile markets or night move, So my maximum level i can accept is the "500" points. set this according to your broker and choice. (Must be in points)

SlippagePips:    =   5.0  (Set to Your desired slippage points) (Must be in points)

EquityTolerancePips:     =    (0.25) (Please do not touch this option unless you are fully aware what "Equity Tolerance" means and the wants to play around with it). (Must be in Points)

L1_Enable:    = (True) this must be set true only when you have a value to set for such level, turning a level to "true with Zero price input may open a trade where you never expected. so only turn any level true wen u are ready to set a trading price. note: once one trade is opened at a particular level, its colour changes to "gray" and no further trade will be executed on same level again until "you" have readjusted the price level on such input level. (Must be expected Open price level).

L1_Price    = 1.14011 (The price Level you want a trade open when market gets to such level)

L1_Type:    = "1" (For "SELL" set to Zero "0".  for "SELL" set to "1" (Note: there is no stoplimit, sell limits, buystop, Buylimits, All you need is tell the EA  where to Buy and Where to Sell, that`s all. (Must be 1 or 0 please note: 0=Buy and 1=Sell).

L1_Lots:    = 0.05 (you can set to your desired lot size depending on your trading strategy. starting from 0.01 to 100)

L1_TP:    = 1.12165 (Must be expected Take Profit "Price level").

L1_SL:    = 1.14509 (Must be expected Stop Loss "Price level").

L1_TrailStop:    = 500 (Must be in points).

Then continue base on your other trading analysis and strategies to level 11



KEY NOTES:

MaxSpreadPips: (In points, Not lower than your broker regular spread points for such symbol)

SlippagePips: (your Choice)

EquityTolerancePips: (Advisable to leave it as it is on EA)

L1_Enable: (must be price level format. set true only wen you have a price level to set)

L1_Price: (The price Level you want a trade open when market gets to such level)

L1_Type: (0 for Buy and 1 for Sell) (0=BUY // 1=SELL)

L1_Lots: (Base on your trading strategy)

L1_TP: (Must be price level format)

L1_SL:  (Must be price level format)

L1_TrailStop: (Must be in points)



Notes

  • The EA does not use martingale or grid strategies.

  • No external libraries are required.

  • Works on all brokers and account types that support market execution.

📌 Manual Input Trader

