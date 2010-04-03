ICT SIlver Bullet Time Window MT5

ICT Silver Bullet – Time Window Indicator

The ICT Silver Bullet indicator automatically marks the ICT Silver Bullet time windows on your chart, helping you stay focused on the highest-probability setups defined by the ICT methodology.

This tool is especially powerful when combined with a Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator – simply wait for an FVG setup to form inside the Silver Bullet window, and you’ll have a precise time-based confirmation for your entries.

Key Features:

  • Automatic Silver Bullet Windows
    Displays both AM and PM Silver Bullet time windows directly on your chart.

  • Perfect Combination with FVG
    This indicator is not a buy/sell signal, but a time filter that tells you when to look for trades. Use it together with an FVG indicator for maximum accuracy.

  • Customizable Settings
    Adjust time zones, colors, and display options to match your broker server time.

  • Lightweight & Clean Design
    Optimized for lower timeframes (M1–M5), ideal for scalpers and day traders following ICT principles.

How to Use (Entry Method):

  1. Wait for the Silver Bullet Time Window (AM or PM) to appear on your chart.

  2. Look for a Fair Value Gap (FVG) formation within that time window.

  3. Enter your trade when price trades back into the FVG zone.

  4. Place your stop loss beyond the FVG and target logical liquidity levels.

This method allows you to combine time-based precision (Silver Bullet) with price action structure (FVG) for higher-probability intraday trades.

Important Note:

Before using on a live account, we strongly recommend backtesting and demo trading with this tool. Understanding how Silver Bullet windows interact with market structure will significantly improve your results and confidence.

Conclusion

The ICT Silver Bullet Indicator is the perfect timing tool for traders who follow ICT concepts.
It tells you exactly when to look for setups, so you can focus only on the best opportunities of the day.


Combine this with an FVG indicator, and you have a powerful strategy for scalping and day trading with the ICT methodology.


--- Just Information ---

This indicator will provide a greater probability if combined with several indicators below:

FVG - Fair Value Gap

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147695

An example of the display of the combined indicators is in the images.


--- MT4 Version is here ---


https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147727


