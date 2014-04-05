RQL Trend Board

RQL Trend Board – Description

RQL Trend Board is a simple but powerful multi-timeframe trend dashboard.
It shows the current market bias across several timeframes at the same time, using an internal trend-classification method.

Each timeframe is displayed as a colored box:

🟢 Green – bullish bias → look for long setups
🟡 Yellow – ranging / unclear → no trade zone
🔴 Red – bearish bias → look for short setups

The indicator gives a clear overall picture of where the market wants to go, instead of focusing on a single timeframe.

It continuously monitors price in the background and updates in real-time.

✅ Signal alignment rules

To define direction, multiple timeframes must agree:

  • M1: at least 5 matching colors recommended

  • M5: at least 4 matching colors

  • M15: at least 4 matching colors

  • H1 and above: at least 3 matching colors

If all timeframes show the same color, the direction is clear and momentum is usually strongest.

🧭 How to use

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart

  2. Read the colors for each timeframe

  3. Trade in the direction of the dominant color group

  4. Avoid trading when many yellow boxes appear

  5. Wait for multi-timeframe alignment before entering

The indicator does not generate entries or exits.
It focuses purely on trend direction and market bias – this alone can be the key to success.

🦖 Raptor mindset

Like a raptor hunting prey, patience and alignment are everything:

  • observe

  • wait for weakness

  • strike only when direction is clear

RQL Trend Board helps traders see the market from above, with all timeframes visible at once – one clean view, one direction, one decision.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

This indicator is provided for informational and educational purposes only.

Trading in financial markets involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
The RQL Trend Board does not provide trading signals, entry or exit recommendations, or financial advice.

All trading decisions made using this indicator are entirely the responsibility of the user.
The developer and Raptor Quant Labs accept no liability for any financial loss, damage, or missed opportunity resulting from the use or misuse of this indicator.

By using this indicator, you acknowledge that:

  • you understand the risks involved in trading,

  • you are trading with your own capital,

  • and you take full responsibility for all outcomes.


FREE
