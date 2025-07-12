Boom and Crash Smasher EA

📌 Product Description

This powerful and flexible Expert Advisor for Boom and Crash Smasher indicator (Free indicator on MQL5 Market). This Expert Advisor comes with Advance trade management options which allow for instant execution or sophisticated pending order strategies with dynamic offset and expiry controls.

The EA also features robust money management tools, including fixed or dynamic lot sizing, risk–reward targeting, and multiple stop-loss/take-profit configurations (points or currency). It supports breakeven, trailing stop, and customizable waiting logic for opening and closing trades, enhancing precision and adaptability.

This Boom and Crash Smasher EA gives you total freedom to automate your personal strategy if you trade with Boom and Crash Smasher indicator without modifying indicator code.

Whether you trade scalping, swing, or trend-following strategies, this EA supports you with:


 Custom indicator compatibility – Allows user to set their own input parameters based on their trading strategies.

 Multi-timeframe input – apply signals from higher or lower timeframes

 Dynamic indicator inputs – up to eight adjustable parameters to tune your indicator (depending on your indicator parameters)

 Robust trade execution modes – instant orders or pending orders with smart cancellation

 Pending order fine control – choose limit/stop, offset, and expiry times

 Powerful lot management – fixed or dynamic lot sizing linked to your account balance

 Risk–Reward optimization – auto-calculate TP based on risk/reward ratio

 Comprehensive exit controls – take profit, stop loss, breakeven, trailing stops (can be set as points or currency)

 Advanced timing – wait for specific candles or directional confirmation before entry or exit

 Clear magic number tracking – manage trades uniquely even with multiple EAs

 Easy to use – no coding needed. Fully configurable via inputs.

✅ All-in-One Solution: From signal handling to trade closure.

 Market Ready: Compliant with MQL5 documentation standards.  Fully compatible with the MQL5 trading environment


Don't forget, this EA is perfect for traders seeking to automate and manage trades based on signals from Boom and Crash Smasher indicator.


Optimize your edge—download today!



