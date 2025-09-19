Trader SWORD

Trader [SWORD] is a panel EA designed to help the trader [scalper]. From the dashboard, the trader can:

  • set the order volume, stop loss and take profit values [in points];
  • open a market order with its respective stop loss and take profit values.
  • close all [win only, loss only or win and loss] positions opened through the EA. 

On the panel we have:

  •  the buttons to open new market orders [buy and sell];
  •  the buttons to set the order volume [increasing and decreasing de volume order];
  • the buttons to set the points for stop loss and  for increasing/decreasing the stop loss value;
  • the buttons to set the points for take profit and for increasing/decreasing the take profit value;
  • the button for close the positions instantly and simultaneously.

Note: whith Trader [sword], trader can open new market orders on standard or custom chart [seconds chart or renko chart]. When trader open the position through the custom chart, the trade levels [stop loss, take profit, etc] will not be visible on this chart!


