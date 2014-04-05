Smart Magic Trend Indicator for MT5

Smart Trend Magic Indicator for MT5

This indicator is one of the leading indicators on the MQL5 marketplace. This indicator predicts trend change. This indicator uses the CCI indicator and the ATR indicator. The calculation of this indicator begins with calculating the true range of each candle, after that it calculates the average true range (ATR). This indicator will calculate a lower band and a higher band.  The lower band is low - multiplier * ATR, and the higher band is high + multiplier * ATR. After that cci comes to the game. If the cci is above 0 we check upper band with last magic trend and if cci is lower than zero we check lower band with last magic number for a downtrend we use red color and for a uptrend we use blue color. We every new candle and new trend change it will send a signal to your phone and on your chart.

Platform

MetaTrader5 (MQL5)

Type of application

Indicator

Level of application

Beginner

Trading Style

Day Trading – Swing Trading - Scalping

The setting of this indicator

CCI period: The period of CCI

ATR multiplier: The multiplier will be multiplied by ATR to calculate a higher band and a lower band.

ATR period: The ATR period

Send Alert: Send an alert on chart

Send Notification: Send a notification to your phone

