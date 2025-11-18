MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro
- Experts
- Jumnong Khamngam
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
## **MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro — Institutional-Grade Trend EA for XAUUSD (M30)**
**MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro** is a fully automated trading system designed to capture medium-term trends with high precision using a multi-layer confirmation model.
The EA combines **internal ZigZag structure detection**, **momentum filters**, and **volatility-adaptive risk engine**, creating a stable and efficient trading strategy suitable for multi-year backtests and forward performance.
The EA requires **no external indicators** — ZigZag is fully internal, lightweight, and Market-compatible.
---
## 🔥 **Core Strategy Logic**
The system identifies market structure swings using a **custom-built internal ZigZag engine**.
Trading entries occur only when:
* The market forms a confirmed ZigZag swing
* EMA38 crosses over EMA220 (trend alignment)
* RSI momentum supports the direction
* ADX confirms trend strength
* ATR volatility is within the acceptable risk zone
* Dynamic Support/Resistance does not conflict with the entry
All filters work together to ensure **high-quality trades only**.
---
## 🎯 **Why This EA Is Different**
* No repainting logic
* No martingale, no grid multiplication
* No averaging, no dangerous recovery systems
* Fully Market-compatible (NO external EX5 required)
* Stable across multiple years of XAUUSD data
* Uses **Hybrid Trailing Stop** that adapts to market volatility
* Internal structure detection ensures smooth operation in live trading
---
## 🧠 **Technical Modules**
### **1. Internal ZigZag Swing Engine**
* Self-contained (no custom indicators required)
* Detects true swing highs/lows
* Identifies trend continuation vs reversal
* Optimized for XAUUSD volatility patterns
### **2. Trend Engine (EMA Structure)**
* Fast EMA 38 vs Slow EMA 220
* Confirms macro direction before any entry
### **3. Momentum Engine (RSI + ADX)**
* RSI for timing
* ADX filters out weak trends
### **4. Volatility Engine (ATR)**
* ATR Stop Loss (dynamic)
* ATR Take Profit (optional)
* ATR Trailing Buffer
### **5. Support/Resistance Engine**
* Automated SR detection
* Prevents entries into heavy zones
* Ensures “safe entry” conditions
### **6. Hybrid Trailing Engine**
* Designed for Gold swings
* Locks profit gradually
* Avoids premature exit