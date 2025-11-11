Multi Timeframe Trend Agreement Arrow

The ultimate signal filter. Get clear, non-repainting arrows only when the trend on M1, M5, M15, and H1 timeframes are fully aligned, confirming strong momentum for scalping or short-term trades.

📜 Full Product Description

Non-Repainting Arrows: Built using precise closing price data ( rates_total - 1 and iBarShift ), ensuring signals are final and never shift or disappear after the bar closes. What you see is what you get.

High-Confidence Signals: Filters out noise by requiring agreement across up to four higher timeframes simultaneously, resulting in higher-probability entries.

Ideal for Scalpers & Day Traders: Designed specifically to run on the M1 timeframe , giving instant, aligned signals for rapid execution.

How the Indicator Works (Functionality)

The MTA Arrow works as a powerful trend filter. For every closed M1 candle, the indicator checks the exact corresponding candle on all higher timeframes selected in its settings (default: M5, M15, M30, H1).

Bullish Signal (Green Arrow ⬆️): An arrow appears when the M1 candle closes and every single checked higher timeframe candle is also a bullish (close $>$ open) candle.

Bearish Signal (Red Arrow ⬇️): An arrow appears when the M1 candle closes and every single checked higher timeframe candle is also a bearish (close $<$ open) candle.

If any higher timeframe candle is neutral or opposite, no signal is generated, keeping you out of choppy market conditions.





⚙️ Input Parameters

Parameter Name

Default Value

Description

BarsToCalculate

2000

The number of historical bars the indicator will analyze upon loading. (Set to 0 for maximum history load).

timeframesToCheck

M5, M15, M30, H1

(Note: This array is internal, but you should mention which TFs you use by default) . The higher timeframes that must agree to generate a signal.

Important Notes