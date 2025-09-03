Pro Scaler Panel

Have You Ever Experienced This?

You've done the perfect analysis. Your entry is flawless. Your position is showing a significant profit... and then, in an instant, the market reverses and all of your hard-earned gains vanish.

The frustration of "giving back profits to the market" is one of the biggest challenges in trading. It's not about a flawed analysis; it's about a lack of optimal post-entry management.

Introducing Pro Scaler Panel: a trading panel specifically designed to transform you from just a "trader" into a smart "profit manager." We have built two professional-grade features that will fundamentally change how you secure your winnings.

## Flagship Feature #1: "Close & Leave Best" - Professional Scaling-Out, Simplified 🎯

Imagine this scenario: you have three BUY positions, and all are in profit. What do you do?

  • Close them all? You lose out on further potential gains.

  • Let them all run? The risk becomes too great if the market turns.

This is the exact dilemma this feature solves. With a SINGLE CLICK on the Close & Leave Best button, this EA will intelligently:

  1. Analyze all BUY positions opened by the panel.

  2. Identify the single position with the best entry price (the lowest).

  3. Close all other BUY positions, leaving the best one to continue running.

The Result? You instantly pocket the profits from your additional positions, drastically reduce your risk, and still have your "champion horse" in the race to capture maximum gains. This is how the pros manage their portfolios, now available to you in one click.

## Flagship Feature #2: Advanced Trailing Stop - The Smart & Flexible Profit Safety Net 🛡️

Forget standard, rigid trailing stops that often get hit too early. With our panel, you have full control over how you protect your profits with three smart settings:

  1. Set the Trigger ( TrailingStart_Points ): Let your trade breathe first. The trailing stop will only activate after your profit reaches a safe level you define (e.g., 20 pips / 200 points).

  2. Lock-In Initial Profit ( Breakeven_Plus_Points ): The first move isn't to +1 point. Instantly move your SL to a secure, small profit (e.g., Entry + 2 pips / 20 points ), making your trade risk-free instantly.

  3. Define the Ideal Distance ( TrailingStop_Points ): Once the position is secure, the SL will then trail the price at the ideal distance you desire to maximize the trend.

With this system, you create a layered safety net that adapts to the market's movement. No more regrets from a stop loss being triggered prematurely.

## Built on a Rock-Solid Foundation

Of course, all the essential features you need are also included:

  • Lightning-Fast 1-Click Execution for BUY and SELL .

  • Universal Close All Buttons to clear all positions in an emergency.

  • Stealth Mode to hide your SL/TP levels from your broker.

  • Live Info Dashboard (P/L, Lots, Spread).

  • ✅ Available for both MT4 and MT5

    Update Feature : 

    ✅ Single entry 
    ✅ Multy Entry 
    ✅ Close All Profit Buy/Sell
    ✅ Close All Loss Buy/Sell
    ✅ Partial Close (Leave Best)
    ✅ Close All Buy / Sell / All Orders 
    ✅ Set TP/SL, BE+, Trailing 
    ✅ Hedging (+ Multiplier Hedge)
    ✅ Daily Level XAU, Daily Level Pivot Fibo
    ✅ Fitur Grid, Buy Limit/Buy Stop, Sell Limit/Sell Stop

Ready to Stop Giving Back Your Profits?

Trading isn't just about a good entry; it's about a smart exit. The Pro Scaler Panel is an investment in your profit management system.

ONE CLICK TRADE - CLOSE ALL POSITION - XAUUSD - GOLD - ALL PAIR - CLEAR POSITION

>> Link for MT5 Version 

Click 'Buy' now and start managing your trades like a professional today!


Produits recommandés
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicateurs
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
SMC Hybrid
Ryan Ferdyansyah Kurniawan
Experts
An intelligent EA built with systematic strategy and logic, designed to analyze Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) in combination with various indicators to detect potential reversal signals. Although it's a single-pair EA, it includes a mechanism to limit the total number of open trades across multiple pairs. So, even if you attach it to several pairs, it will manage the total exposure efficiently. The EA calculates the risk-reward ratio based on a percentage of your acco
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicateurs
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Granite Anvil NQ MT4
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
Cornucopia
Wen Huang
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
1. L'offre et la demande sont l'une des stratégies de base utilisées dans le Trading. Il se concentre sur les anciennes lois de l'offre et de la demande et sur les mouvements des prix sur un marché en libre circulation. La base de cette stratégie est que le nombre d'outils disponibles et la demande des acheteurs pour les outils déterminent le prix. Il identifie sur le graphique les zones où la demande surpasse l'offre (zones de demande), les zones où les prix augmentent ou les zones où l'offre
FREE
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 4. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SDmax EA   - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 4. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + S
Traders Toolbox MT4
Jason Kisogloo
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium est un outil tout-en-un créé sur la base d'une formation approfondie sur les stratégies de trading courantes afin d'automatiser ces stratégies et ces calculs. Caractéristiques: 19 Signaux individuels - Chacun de ces signaux peut être biaisé dans une configuration de type réseau neuronal pour constituer le résultat final/global. Chaque signal a ses propres paramètres à personnaliser ou à optimiser si nécessaire. Affichage complet à l'écran - Six panneaux instantanés a
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
Indicateurs
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
ET9 for MT4
Hui Qiu
5 (3)
Experts
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best  Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT4 Updated 4.80 !!   Important update: Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free  ET1 for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113219 Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116521 Descriptions ET9 for
Karman
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Karman is a fully automated trading advisor working on a М30 timeframe. The settings of the advisor are based on the safe trading, the essence of which is to close the transaction, while achieving a positive profitability dynamism of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all functions embedded in it. The advisor’s manual involves encapsu
SafeTradeX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
SafeTradeX – Secure & Stable Forex Trading Bot Overview SafeTradeX is a highly secure and stable trading bot designed for consistent profitability without relying on high-risk strategies like Martingale or increasing lot sizes. Built for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth , this EA ensures disciplined and risk-managed trading in all market conditions. Key Features No Martingale, No Lot Multiplication: Uses a fully controlled risk strategy for long-term stability. Fixed
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (26)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Smart Market Structure Simple MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
Smart Market Structure Simple   is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify   market structure   based on the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ),   and key swing points   Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective:   Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-p
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Experts
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Experts
Reef Scalper   est un EA de scalping agressif. Il utilise principalement les bandes de Bollinger et l'indicateur Parabolic SAR , qui détecte rapidement les petits changements de tendance sur des périodes courtes. Le robot place des ordres en attente pour réagir rapidement lors de la prise de bénéfices. Sa méthode de recouvrement repose sur une grille avec martingale en option , et peut ouvrir jusqu’à 15 positions en recouvrement avec multiplicateur de lots. Avec compteur de ticks , le bot n’est
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Trendline Trade Panel
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Gold Bullion
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Gold Bullion EA   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy NOTE Default EA setting is correct    Time Frame :  Daily  D1 first depo
Trend Genius Pro
GA Trading Club LLC
Experts
Description: Unlock the power of precision trading with GA Trading Club's Trend Genius Pro [GATC] expert advisor – your reliable companion in navigating the dynamic financial markets. This cutting-edge trading tool is designed to elevate your trading experience, providing both novice and seasoned traders with a strategic edge for success. Key Features: Trend Identification: Trend Genius Pro [GATC] excels in recognizing market trends with unparalleled accuracy. Its advanced algorithms swiftly ana
Mobile Lotsize Pro
Joe Treacher
Utilitaires
Mobile LotSize Trade on the go with confidence Have you ever spotted the perfect trade opportunity on your phone, only to enter with the wrong lot size and end up risking more than you intended? With Mobile LotSize , that’s no longer a problem. Leave this EA running on your trading platform, and it will automatically monitor your pending orders set at 0.01 lots. If you’ve placed a stop loss or take profit from your phone, Mobile LotSize will calculate and adjust the trade size to match your ris
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicateurs
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (187)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (99)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (414)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (6)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (88)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (51)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.54 (13)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.53 (30)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilitaires
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilitaires
Consultez instantanément l'historique de vos transactions clôturées par jour et par semaine, vos transactions ouvertes actuelles et votre exposition au forex sur un seul graphique ! Utilisez la carte thermique pour identifier les transactions rentables et où se situe votre baisse actuelle au sein de votre portefeuille de trading. Boutons de fermeture rapide Utilisez les boutons de fermeture rapide pour clôturer chaque transaction sur un seul symbole, clôturer des transactions individuelles en
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Aide à la moyenne - Ce type d'instrument d'aide au trading vous aidera à faire la moyenne de vos positions auparavant non rentables en utilisant deux techniques : moyenne standard couverture avec ouverture ultérieure de positions en fonction de la tendance Cet utilitaire permet   de trier simultanément plusieurs positions ouvertes dans des directions différentes, à l'achat comme à la vente. Par exemple, vous avez ouvert une position à la vente et une autre à l'achat, mais elles sont toutes deux
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilitaires
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.5 (6)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [Instructions   ] [   DÉMO   ]
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilitaires
Le SAFETYLOCK est un outil indispensable pour les traders cherchant à se protéger contre les retournements de marché soudains. Il agit en plaçant automatiquement un ordre opposé pour chaque position déjà ouverte, assurant ainsi une couverture efficace en cas de mouvements imprévus. Lorsque vous ouvrez une position, que ce soit manuellement ou via un Expert Advisor (EA), SAFETYLOCK crée instantanément un ordre en attente opposé. Si la position devient déficitaire, cet ordre est activé, formant a
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
Utilitaires
Solution professionnelle pour la copie de transactions entre terminaux. RS Trade Copier est un système fiable et flexible conçu pour copier les opérations de trading entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader 4. Cette solution convient aux traders expérimentés, aux services de signaux ainsi qu'aux investisseurs privés. Elle permet la transmission des signaux d'une ou plusieurs sources vers un ou plusieurs clients, garantissant une précision élevée et un délai minimal. Le programme supporte une configu
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
GRID Manual v02
Clim Fandeev
Utilitaires
Grid robot that maintains every open position opened by the trader. The buttons on the screen are used for opening the initial trade. The yellow labels display the price of total breakeven for each grid. The light blue labels display the level of total take profit for orders of each grid. The take profit is virtual. With each subsequent opened order the take profit of the grid is adjusted to get the total profit in the sum of the profit of the initial order, regardless of the size of all lots in
Plus de l'auteur
Daily SR Navigator
Yadi Supriadi
Indicateurs
## Daily SR Navigator: Your Daily Trading Map Navigate the market with precision using the power of the Daily Open Price! Are you tired of manually drawing Support & Resistance (SR) lines every day, only to find them inaccurate? Daily SR Navigator is the smart solution to automate your technical analysis, providing key levels that are relevant and respected by the market, especially for XAUUSD (Gold) . This indicator was born from a unique discovery: a special mathematical formula for projecting
FREE
TwinTP PRO
Yadi Supriadi
Experts
Seize Profit from Every Gold Swing with TwinTP Pro! Tired of waiting for a clear market direction? Want an EA that thrives on the high-octane volatility of XAUUSD ? Introducing TwinTP Pro , the revolutionary Expert Advisor that doesn't rely on conventional market analysis ! Its power lies in its unique ability to capitalize on every price fluctuation in gold , generating profit whether the market is soaring or plunging! What makes TwinTP Pro different and superior? ️ Agile & Adaptive: Twi
Smart Entry Close All
Yadi Supriadi
Utilitaires
Have You Ever Experienced This? You've done the perfect analysis. Your entry is flawless. Your position is showing a significant profit... and then, in an instant, the market reverses and all of your hard-earned gains vanish. The frustration of "giving back profits to the market" is one of the biggest challenges in trading. It's not about a flawed analysis; it's about a lack of optimal post-entry management. Introducing Smart Entry Close All  : a trading panel specifically designed to transform
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis