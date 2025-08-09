Pro Scaler Panel

Have You Ever Experienced This?

You've done the perfect analysis. Your entry is flawless. Your position is showing a significant profit... and then, in an instant, the market reverses and all of your hard-earned gains vanish.

The frustration of "giving back profits to the market" is one of the biggest challenges in trading. It's not about a flawed analysis; it's about a lack of optimal post-entry management.

Introducing Pro Scaler Panel: a trading panel specifically designed to transform you from just a "trader" into a smart "profit manager." We have built two professional-grade features that will fundamentally change how you secure your winnings.

## Flagship Feature #1: "Close & Leave Best" - Professional Scaling-Out, Simplified 🎯

Imagine this scenario: you have three BUY positions, and all are in profit. What do you do?

  • Close them all? You lose out on further potential gains.

  • Let them all run? The risk becomes too great if the market turns.

This is the exact dilemma this feature solves. With a SINGLE CLICK on the Close & Leave Best button, this EA will intelligently:

  1. Analyze all BUY positions opened by the panel.

  2. Identify the single position with the best entry price (the lowest).

  3. Close all other BUY positions, leaving the best one to continue running.

The Result? You instantly pocket the profits from your additional positions, drastically reduce your risk, and still have your "champion horse" in the race to capture maximum gains. This is how the pros manage their portfolios, now available to you in one click.

## Flagship Feature #2: Advanced Trailing Stop - The Smart & Flexible Profit Safety Net 🛡️

Forget standard, rigid trailing stops that often get hit too early. With our panel, you have full control over how you protect your profits with three smart settings:

  1. Set the Trigger ( TrailingStart_Points ): Let your trade breathe first. The trailing stop will only activate after your profit reaches a safe level you define (e.g., 20 pips / 200 points).

  2. Lock-In Initial Profit ( Breakeven_Plus_Points ): The first move isn't to +1 point. Instantly move your SL to a secure, small profit (e.g., Entry + 2 pips / 20 points ), making your trade risk-free instantly.

  3. Define the Ideal Distance ( TrailingStop_Points ): Once the position is secure, the SL will then trail the price at the ideal distance you desire to maximize the trend.

With this system, you create a layered safety net that adapts to the market's movement. No more regrets from a stop loss being triggered prematurely.

## Built on a Rock-Solid Foundation

Of course, all the essential features you need are also included:

  • Lightning-Fast 1-Click Execution for BUY and SELL .

  • Universal Close All Buttons to clear all positions in an emergency.

  • Stealth Mode to hide your SL/TP levels from your broker.

  • Live Info Dashboard (P/L, Lots, Spread).

  • ✅ Available for both MT4 and MT5

    Update Feature : 

    ✅ Single entry 
    ✅ Multy Entry 
    ✅ Close All Profit Buy/Sell
    ✅ Close All Loss Buy/Sell
    ✅ Partial Close (Leave Best)
    ✅ Close All Buy / Sell / All Orders 
    ✅ Set TP/SL, BE+, Trailing 
    ✅ Hedging (+ Multiplier Hedge)
    ✅ Daily Level XAU, Daily Level Pivot Fibo
    ✅ Fitur Grid, Buy Limit/Buy Stop, Sell Limit/Sell Stop

Ready to Stop Giving Back Your Profits?

Trading isn't just about a good entry; it's about a smart exit. The Pro Scaler Panel is an investment in your profit management system.

ONE CLICK TRADE - CLOSE ALL POSITION - XAUUSD - GOLD - ALL PAIR - CLEAR POSITION

>> Link for MT5 Version 

Click 'Buy' now and start managing your trades like a professional today!


