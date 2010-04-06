## Daily SR Navigator: Your Daily Trading Map

Navigate the market with precision using the power of the Daily Open Price!

Are you tired of manually drawing Support & Resistance (SR) lines every day, only to find them inaccurate? Daily SR Navigator is the smart solution to automate your technical analysis, providing key levels that are relevant and respected by the market, especially for XAUUSD (Gold).

This indicator was born from a unique discovery: a special mathematical formula for projecting price levels. This formula has consistently proven to create reaction points that are highly respected by price action, particularly on Gold. Unlike standard Pivot Points or Fibonacci, Daily SR Navigator uses the most crucial starting point in daily trading—the Daily Open Price—to map out the important zones on your chart.

Let this indicator do the work for you every morning, presenting a clean and ready-to-use trading map.

## Key Features

📈 Automatic SR Levels: Forget manual drawing. The indicator automatically displays up to 4 Support and 4 Resistance levels (customizable) every day.

🔑 Based on Daily Open Price: Uses the daily opening price as its anchor, providing highly relevant levels for intraday trading.

🥇 Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold): While it can be used on various pairs, the indicator's formula shows exceptional effectiveness on Gold's price action.

🔔 Real-Time Alerts: Get instant push notifications to your phone when the price touches one of the SR levels, complete with price details. You'll never miss a key moment again!

⚙️ Full Customization: Set the colors, width, and style of the lines to your preference. Easily enable or disable notifications through the input settings.

💻 Available for MT4 & MT5: The code has been optimized to run smoothly on both MetaTrader platforms.

## Simple Trading Strategies

Reversal: Look for reversal signals such as Pin Bars or Engulfing Patterns when the price tests an SR level. Breakout: Use a strong break of a level as confirmation of momentum and trend continuation. Profit Targets: Use the next SR level as a reference for your Take Profit (TP) or as a partial profit-taking area.



Download Daily SR Navigator for free today and experience the ease of having a clear and objective trading map every morning.