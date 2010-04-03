OmniSignal Pivot Session
- Indicateurs
- Fatih Klavun
- Version: 2.3
OmniSignal Pivot Session combines two powerful trading concepts—Daily Pivots and (NY, London and COMEX) Session Opening Levels—into one clean, intelligent signal indicator.
It's designed to identify key market levels and provide clear, non-repainting entry signals based on a robust 3-candle confirmation pattern, helping you filter out market noise and trade with more confidence.
Suggested Symbols: XAUUSD, US30, DE40
(might have some bugs if you are using it with any Forex Pair!)
Core Features
✅ Dynamic Pivot Points
-
Automatically calculates and draws key Pivot, Support, and Resistance levels for any timeframe (Daily, Weekly, etc. But Daily is suggested!).
-
Generates clear Buy/Sell arrows based on a 3-candle breakout and confirmation pattern.
✅ Precise Session Openings
-
Draws the exact open price for London, NY, & COMEX sessions using 1-minute data for pinpoint accuracy.
-
Uses a unique 3-candle pattern to signal continuation or rejection moves at these critical levels.
✅ Unified Signal System
-
Clear Buy/Sell Arrows: Non-repainting signals for both strategies, with distinct colors.
-
Customizable Alerts: Get pop-up/sound alerts with anti-spam logic so you never miss a setup.
-
Full Control: Independently toggle Pivot and Session modules, and customize all colors, styles, and session times (UTC).
Why OmniSignal?
-
Identify Key Levels: Trade where institutional players and algorithms are active.
-
Reduce False Signals: Wait for the 3-candle confirmation, not just a simple price cross.
-
Find Confluence: Pinpoint the most powerful setups where Pivot and Session signals align.
Important - Please Read
-
This is a confirmation tool, not a predictive "holy grail." Signals are confirmed after the pattern completes.
-
Performance is best in trending or breakout markets. Be cautious in choppy sideways markets in lower timeframes (M1-M5), low-volatility conditions.
-
Always use with proper risk management and be aware of high-impact news events.
Add OmniSignal Pivot Session to your chart and trade the market's key levels with renewed clarity.