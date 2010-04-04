Simple Trade Utility

Simple Trade Utility

The Simple Trade Utility is designed to make trading straightforward and efficient, without unnecessary complexity.

This tool provides a clean, easy-to-use panel that simplifies the process of placing and managing trades. It focuses on essential functions traders use every day—nothing more, nothing less.

Despite its simplicity, it offers powerful features such as:

  • Trailing stop
  • Partial take-profit
  • Set TP/SL by points or price
  • Fixed, percentage-based, or dollar-value lot sizes
  • One-click multiple trade entries
  • Break-even function
  • One-click close all

The visual mode lets you drag TP and SL levels directly on the chart, allowing you to clearly visualize your setup before executing a trade. It’s intentionally lightweight—not over-engineered or resource-heavy.

An ultra-compact mode is also included for traders using multiple charts and needing to conserve screen space.

You can also personalize the panel by customizing colors and font size to suit your preferences.

This utility doesn’t try to do everything—it focuses on doing one thing well: making trade placement simple.


Don't have time to check the charts? Get GoldSurge fully automated trading solution.


