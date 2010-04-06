Capitalallweather

BB-Trader Pro: ปลดล็อกพลังการเทรดทำกำไรในทุกสภาวะตลาด!

เบื่อไหม? กับ EA ที่ใช้ได้ดีแค่ในตลาดบางช่วง... พอตลาดเปลี่ยนจากมีเทรนด์เป็น Sideways สัญญาณก็เริ่มพลาด ล้างพอร์ตโดยไม่รู้ตัว ถึงเวลาแล้วที่จะปฏิวัติการเทรดของคุณด้วย BB-Trader Pro EA อัจฉริยะที่ถูกออกแบบมาให้ "คิดและปรับตัว" ได้เหมือนเทรดเดอร์มืออาชีพ!

"สมองกลสองโหมด" กลยุทธ์ที่ไม่เคยหยุดนิ่ง

หัวใจหลักของ BB-Trader Pro คือความสามารถในการวิเคราะห์ความผันผวนของตลาดจาก Bollinger Bands และปรับเปลี่ยนกลยุทธ์การเทรดโดยอัตโนมัติ

  • 📈 โหมดเทรดปกติ (Normal Mode): เมื่อตลาดมีความผันผวนสูงและมีเทรนด์ชัดเจน (Bands กว้าง) EA จะเข้าเทรดสวนแนวโน้มที่ขอบบน-ขอบล่างอย่างแม่นยำ เพื่อทำกำไรตามรอบสวิงของราคา ซึ่งเป็นกลยุทธ์ Bollinger Bands สุดคลาสสิกที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง

  • 💥 โหมดดักจับ Breakout (Squeeze Breakout Mode): นี่คือความสามารถพิเศษ! เมื่อตลาดเงียบสงบและบีบตัว (Bands แคบ) ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณของการระเบิดของราคาที่กำลังจะมาถึง EA จะไม่เสี่ยงเข้าเทรดมั่วๆ แต่จะเปลี่ยนไป วาง Pending Order (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) ดักรอการทะลุ ทำให้คุณไม่พลาดโอกาสทำกำไรก้อนใหญ่หลังตลาด Sideways

ฟีเจอร์เด่นที่จะเปลี่ยนการเทรดของคุณไปตลอดกาล

  • ✅ ระบบบริหารเงินทุนอัจฉริยะ (Smart Money Management):

    • เร่งคืนทุน (Lot Multiplier): หากเกิดการขาดทุน EA จะช่วยเพิ่มขนาดล็อตในไม้ถัดไปอย่างชาญฉลาด เพื่อให้คุณกลับมาทำกำไรและคืนทุนได้รวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้น

    • รีเซ็ตล็อตอย่างแม่นยำ: เมื่อกลับมามีกำไรได้สำเร็จ (ไม่ว่าจะปิดด้วย Take Profit หรือวิธีใดก็ตาม) ระบบจะรีเซ็ตขนาดล็อตกลับสู่ค่าเริ่มต้นทันที ป้องกันความเสี่ยง Over-trade อย่างเด็ดขาด

  • ✅ ทางออกที่ยืดหยุ่น เลือกได้ตามสไตล์:

    • Take Profit: ตั้งเป้าหมายทำกำไรที่ชัดเจน

    • ปิดที่เส้นกลาง (Close at Mid-Band): ปิดทำกำไรแบบไดนามิกเมื่อราคาวิ่งกลับมาที่เส้นกลาง ซึ่งเป็นจุดสมดุลของราคา

  • ✅ ควบคุมได้อย่างสมบูรณ์:

    • ตัวกรองความผันผวน: กำหนดได้เองว่าเมื่อไหร่ที่ตลาด "แคบเกินไป" และควรเปลี่ยนไปใช้โหมด Breakout

    • ตั้งค่าได้ทุกอย่าง: ตั้งแต่ Period, SD, ขนาดล็อต, ไปจนถึงการเปิด/ปิดแต่ละฟังก์ชันได้อย่างอิสระ

BB-Trader Pro เหมาะกับใคร?

  • เทรดเดอร์ที่มองหาความเสถียร: ต้องการ EA ที่ทำกำไรได้ต่อเนื่อง ไม่ใช่แค่ในตลาดช่วงสั้นๆ

  • ผู้ที่ชื่นชอบ Bollinger Bands: ต้องการยกระดับการใช้ BB ไปอีกขั้นด้วยระบบอัตโนมัติ

  • เทรดเดอร์ทุกระดับ: ที่ต้องการเครื่องมือที่ "คิดเป็น" และช่วยแบ่งเบาภาระการเฝ้าหน้าจอ

หยุดเทรดแบบเดาสุ่ม! ให้ BB-Trader Pro เป็นผู้ช่วยทำกำไรให้คุณในทุกสภาวะตลาด!

เป็นเจ้าของ EA ที่ฉลาดที่สุดในตลาดได้แล้ววันนี้!




BB-Trader Pro: Unlock Profitable Trading Power in Any Market Condition!

Tired of EAs that only excel in certain market phases? The moment the market shifts from trending to sideways, your signals fail, and your account suffers. It's time to revolutionize your trading with BB-Trader Pro, the intelligent EA designed to "think and adapt" like a professional trader!

The "Dual-Mode Brain": A Strategy That Never Stops Adapting

The core strength of BB-Trader Pro is its ability to analyze market volatility using Bollinger Bands and automatically switch its trading strategy.

  • 📈 Normal Mode (High Volatility): When the market is volatile and trending (wide bands), the EA executes precise mean-reversion trades at the upper and lower bands. It capitalizes on price swings using the classic, highly effective Bollinger Bands strategy.

  • 💥 Squeeze Breakout Mode (Low Volatility): This is its special power! When the market goes quiet and the bands squeeze—a clear signal of an impending price explosion—the EA doesn't risk random trades. Instead, it strategically places pending orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) to catch the breakout, ensuring you don't miss the opportunity for a massive profit after a sideways market.

Game-Changing Features That Will Transform Your Trading

  • ✅ Smart Money Management:

    • Accelerated Recovery (Lot Multiplier): In case of a loss, the EA intelligently increases the next lot size to help you recover your capital and return to profitability faster.

    • Precision Lot Reset: After a successful profitable trade (closed by Take Profit or any other means), the system immediately resets the lot size to its initial value, decisively preventing the risk of over-trading.

  • ✅ Flexible Exits, Your Style:

    • Take Profit: Set clear, fixed profit targets.

    • Close at Mid-Band: A dynamic profit-taking option that closes trades when the price returns to the median line, its point of balance.

  • ✅ Complete Control:

    • Volatility Filter: You define when the market is "too narrow" and when the EA should switch to Breakout Mode.

    • Fully Customizable: Adjust everything from the Period and Standard Deviation to lot sizes and enabling/disabling each function independently.

Who is BB-Trader Pro For?

  • Traders Seeking Stability: For those who want an EA that delivers consistent profits, not just during short-lived market trends.

  • Bollinger Bands Enthusiasts: For those who want to elevate their BB strategy to the next level with automation.

  • Traders of All Levels: For anyone who needs a tool that "thinks for itself" and reduces the burden of screen time.

Stop trading on guesswork! Let BB-Trader Pro be your profit-generating partner in every market condition!

Own the smartest EA on the market today!


Produits recommandés
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.5 (8)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicateurs
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicateurs
Description générale Cet indicateur est une version améliorée du Canal Donchian classique, enrichie de fonctionnalités pratiques pour le trading réel. En plus des trois lignes standard (supérieure, inférieure et ligne médiane), le système détecte les cassures et les affiche visuellement avec des flèches sur le graphique, en montrant uniquement la ligne opposée à la direction actuelle de la tendance pour une lecture plus claire. L’indicateur comprend : Signaux visuels : flèches colorées lors des
FREE
RenkoExpert
Andrey Goida
4 (6)
Experts
Renko Expert Advisor based on Renko bar simulation.    The EA has two options for building Renko bars. Classic and ATR. In the classic version, renko bars are marked with areas on the main chart; in the ATR version, renko bars are modeled and drawn in the indicator window. Modeling renko bars inside the EA allows you to optimize the robot better than drawing renko bars offline.   Our new product based on artificial intelligence   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/127820   Telegramm channel
FREE
News Scalper EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
News Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for trading EURUSD - GBPUSD - XAUUSD pairs, positioning your positions during the news. Developed by an experienced trader with over 17 years of trading experience. News Scalper EA uses a news calendar from MQL5 and trades according to them. With sophisticated strategy and risk management, the EA protects your positions from larger losses! News Scalper EA lets you close the SL after the set time (1 minute, planned) when the position is in minus, which proves
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicateurs
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
Experts
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicateurs
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
CapitalGrid
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
Code Components and Functionality: Basic Information #property : Used to define the EA properties like copyright, link, version, and description. input : Parameters that users can customize in the EA, such as enabling/disabling buy/sell orders, price levels, take profit points, lot sizes, etc. Main Functions OnInit() : Executes when the EA is initialized. It creates a label on the chart and draws red lines at specified price levels (Red Line). OnDeinit(const int reason) : Executes when the EA is
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
Indicateurs
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Magic 7 Indicator
Marek Pawel Szczesny
Indicateurs
Overview Magic 7 Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that identifies seven different trading scenarios based on candlestick patterns and technical analysis. The indicator combines traditional price action patterns with modern concepts like Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to provide trading signals with precise entry points and stop loss levels. Features 7 Trading Scenarios : Each scenario identifies specific market conditions and trading opportunities Visual Signals : Clear buy/sell
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Indicateurs
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.6 (10)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (125)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance : La Stratégie du Capteur de Tendance avec Indicateur d'Alerte est un outil d'analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché et les points d'entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle présente une stratégie dynamique de Capteur de Tendance, s'adaptant aux conditions du marché pour une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et leur tolérance a
FREE
Expert Alligator
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.17 (6)
Experts
The strategy is based on the Alligator technical indicator, described by Bill Williams in "Trading Chaos". The system is based on three moving averages (Lips, Teeth and Jaw lines), and oscillators, calculated using the difference between them. The trading signals are generated after crossover of the Alligator lines, depending on trend, determined by order of these lines. In the case of upward trend the Lips line (with minimal period) is the highest, the next is the Teeth line, and the lowest is
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicateurs
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicateurs
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (8)
Experts
Le EA Go Long met en œuvre une stratégie de trading intraday avancée basée sur le principe du trading quotidien systématique avec de multiples confirmations techniques. Alors que de nombreux traders recherchent des algorithmes complexes, cet EA combine des concepts simples mais efficaces avec une gestion sophistiquée des risques et de multiples filtres techniques. L'EA ouvre des positions à une heure spécifique chaque jour, mais uniquement lorsque les conditions du marché s'alignent avec plusi
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur   Haven FVG   est un outil d'analyse des marchés qui permet d'identifier les zones d'inefficacité (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) sur le graphique, fournissant aux traders des niveaux clés pour l'analyse des prix et la prise de décisions commerciales. Autres produits ->  ICI Caractéristiques principales : Réglages de couleurs individuels : Couleur pour FVG haussier   (Bullish FVG Color). Couleur pour FVG baissier   (Bearish FVG Color). Visualisation flexible des FVG : Nombre maximum de boug
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicateurs
Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Cet indicateur tire les prix ouverts, élevés, bas et de fermeture pour les prix spécifiés période et il peut être ajusté pour un fuseau horaire spécifique. Il s ' agit là d ' un niveau important qui s ' intéresse à de nombreux domaines institutionnels et professionnels. traders et peut être utile pour vous de connaître les endroits où ils pourraient être plus active. Les périodes disponibles sont les suivantes : Jour précédent. Semaine pré
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   aide les traders à visualiser les niveaux clés sur le graphique. Il marque automatiquement les niveaux suivants : DO (Daily Open)   — Niveau d'ouverture du jour. NYM (New York Midnight)   — Niveau de minuit à New York. PDH (Previous Day High)   — Plus haut du jour précédent. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — Plus bas du jour précédent. WO (Weekly Open)   — Niveau d'ouverture de la semaine. MO (Monthly Open)   — Niveau d'ouverture du mois. PWH (Previous Week
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.89 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
CapitalGrid
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
Code Components and Functionality: Basic Information #property : Used to define the EA properties like copyright, link, version, and description. input : Parameters that users can customize in the EA, such as enabling/disabling buy/sell orders, price levels, take profit points, lot sizes, etc. Main Functions OnInit() : Executes when the EA is initialized. It creates a label on the chart and draws red lines at specified price levels (Red Line). OnDeinit(const int reason) : Executes when the EA is
FREE
Capitalrecover2
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
HFT  ZONE MOMENTUM RECOVERY EA_Name ค่า: HFT MTRADER ใช้สำหรับระบุชื่อของ EA เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการจัดการหรือตรวจสอบในประวัติการเทรด (History) Lot_fix ค่า: 0.02 ใช้กำหนดขนาดของล็อตคงที่ (Fixed Lot Size) ที่ EA จะเปิดในแต่ละคำสั่งเทรด โดยไม่ขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขอื่น ๆ Lots_X ค่า: 1.5 ตัวคูณล็อต (Lot Multiplier) ซึ่งมักใช้ในการเพิ่มขนาดล็อตในลักษณะการ Martingale หรือ Hedging โดยเมื่อขาดทุนหรือเปิดคำสั่งถัดไป ระบบจะเพิ่มล็อตตามค่าที่กำหนดไว้ High_Low_end_candle ค่า: 10 จำนวนแท่งเทียนที่ใช้ในการคำนวณระ
FREE
CapitalSMC
Mr Nisit Noijeam
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The "SMC Trading Strategy" or "Smart Money Concept" is a trading strategy that focuses on understanding and following the movements of "large capital" or "Smart Money", which usually refers to institutional investors or major players who can influence the stock or asset markets. This strategy relies on technical and behavioral market analysis to predict market or stock price directions by observing the actions of Smart Money. These investors are believed to have more information, resources, and
FREE
CapitalTrendline2
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
EnJoy  trend line It is a basic tool in technical analysis which is used to track and predict the direction of price movements. It is created by connecting the lowest or highest points of prices on the chart. To create a straight line that helps in interpreting market direction. For example: Uptrend Line: Connects multiple low points on the chart. It indicates a continuous increase in prices. Downtrend Line: Connects multiple highs. It indicates a continuous decrease in prices. เส้นเทรนด์ไลน์ เป
FREE
CapitalVolumeprofile
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Indicateurs
Volume Profile เป็นเครื่องมือที่ใช้สำหรับการวิเคราะห์ระดับการซื้อขายของตลาดในแต่ละระยะเวลาโดยใช้ปริมาณการซื้อขาย (volume) ซึ่งช่วยให้เราเข้าใจว่ามีการซื้อขายเกิดขึ้นมากที่สุดที่ราคาใด รวมทั้งช่วยในการหาจุดที่มีความนิยมในการซื้อขาย (Point of Control: POC) และระดับการซื้อขายอื่น ๆ ที่สำคัญ เรียกว่า Value Area. การใช้งาน Volume Profile ในการวิเคราะห์ตลาดมักจะมีขั้นตอนดังนี้: กำหนดระยะเวลาที่ต้องการวิเคราะห์ : เราต้องกำหนดระยะเวลาที่เราสนใจในการวิเคราะห์ Volume Profile เช่น ชั่วโมง, วัน, หรือสัปดาห์
FREE
Capitalformular
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
กลยุทธ์ HFT Hedging แบบปรับลอตเพิ่ม ตั้งต้นด้วยสถานะสองฝั่ง (Long และ Short) ในการ Hedging คุณจะเปิดสถานะทั้งฝั่ง Long และ Short พร้อมกันในตราสารเดียวกันเพื่อป้องกันความเสี่ยงจากการเคลื่อนไหวในทิศทางใดทิศทางหนึ่ง คุณจะเริ่มเปิดสถานะโดยใช้ลอตต่ำที่สุด เพื่อทดสอบทิศทางการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาด ใช้เงื่อนไขในการเปิดสถานะเพิ่มเติม (ปรับลอตเพิ่ม) เมื่อสถานะหนึ่งขยับเข้าใกล้เป้าหมายกำไร (Take Profit หรือ TP) หรือเริ่มเข้าเขตทำกำไร (เช่น เมื่อ ATR หรือ ค่า Technical Indicator อื่นๆ บอกถึงความผันผวนที่เพิ่มขึ
FREE
Capitalrecover
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
HFT  ZONE MOMENTUM RECOVERY EA_Name ค่า: HFT MTRADER ใช้สำหรับระบุชื่อของ EA เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการจัดการหรือตรวจสอบในประวัติการเทรด (History) Lot_fix ค่า: 0.02 ใช้กำหนดขนาดของล็อตคงที่ (Fixed Lot Size) ที่ EA จะเปิดในแต่ละคำสั่งเทรด โดยไม่ขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขอื่น ๆ Lots_X ค่า: 1.5 ตัวคูณล็อต (Lot Multiplier) ซึ่งมักใช้ในการเพิ่มขนาดล็อตในลักษณะการ Martingale หรือ Hedging โดยเมื่อขาดทุนหรือเปิดคำสั่งถัดไป ระบบจะเพิ่มล็อตตามค่าที่กำหนดไว้ High_Low_end_candle ค่า: 10 จำนวนแท่งเทียนที่ใช้ในการคำนวณระ
FREE
CapitalMAGL
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
GRID MA TRADING Trading Strategy Overview Moving Average (MA) Based Decisions : The EA uses a Moving Average (MA) as a key indicator for its trading decisions. The type (Simple, Exponential, Smooth, Linear Weighted), period, and shift of the MA are configurable. It decides whether to buy or sell based on the position of the price relative to the MA. For example, it may stop buying if the price is below the MA or stop selling if the price is above the MA. Grid Trading System : The EA appears to i
FREE
CapitalTrendline
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
EnJoy  trend line It is a basic tool in technical analysis which is used to track and predict the direction of price movements. It is created by connecting the lowest or highest points of prices on the chart. To create a straight line that helps in interpreting market direction. For example: Uptrend Line: Connects multiple low points on the chart. It indicates a continuous increase in prices. Downtrend Line: Connects multiple highs. It indicates a continuous decrease in prices. เส้นเทรนด์ไลน์
CapitalCraftpercent
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
การดำเนินงานพื้นฐาน : EA ทำงานโดยใช้หลักการของการเทรดแบบกริด ซึ่งหมายถึงการวางคำสั่งซื้อและขายเป็นระยะๆ (กำหนดเป็นเปอร์เซ็นต์ของราคา) ภายในโซนที่กำหนดไว้ พารามิเตอร์ป้อนข้อมูล : EA ใช้พารามิเตอร์หลายอย่าง เช่น ขนาดกริด, กำไรที่คาดหวัง, การหยุดขาดทุน (ทั้งหมดเป็นเปอร์เซ็นต์), โซนสำหรับการซื้อและขาย, ขนาดล็อต, และจำนวนคำสั่งสูงสุดที่อนุญาต พารามิเตอร์เหล่านี้มีความสำคัญในการกำหนดวิธีการทำงานของ EA การเริ่มต้น (OnInit) : เมื่อ EA เริ่มทำงาน, มันจะทำการเริ่มต้นโดยสร้างป้ายบนกราฟ (ชื่อ "MTRADER_Labe
CapitalRiskPerTrade
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
Expert Advisor (EA),  MA Following  commonly known as a trading bot. It implements a grid trading strategy with the following characteristics: Moving Average and Standard Deviation : The EA uses a Moving Average (MA) as the core of its trading strategy, combined with Standard Deviation (SD) for trade entry and exit decisions. There are four types of MAs available: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, and Linear Weighted. Users can select the MA type and set its period, as well as the period and facto
CapitalAsgard
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
This EA, named "MTRADER," is designed for the MT4 (MetaTrader 4) trading platform. It operates based on a grid trading strategy and includes functionality for both buy and sell orders. Here's an overview of its key features and functionalities: Trading Zones: The EA operates within specified price zones for buying and selling. BuyZoneStart and BuyZoneEnd define the range within which the EA will consider placing buy orders, while SellZoneStart and SellZoneEnd define the range for sell orders. Or
CapitalCraft
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
A Grid EA (Grid Expert Advisor) is an automated trading system used in the financial markets that employs a grid trading strategy. Grid trading involves opening buy and sell orders at predetermined price levels, with a specified price interval, known as the price grid. This trading strategy is similar to placing Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders at pre-defined price and time intervals. The EA operates automatically based on predefined rules and typically includes the following features: Price Gr
CapitalRoyal
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
MA trend following 1sd signal  The EA appears to use a combination of moving averages and standard deviation to make trading decisions, with the option to increase lot sizes after consecutive losses, potentially aiming for a martingale-like strategy. It's important to note that while EAs can automate trading, they come with risks, especially when using strategies like lot size increase on loss. Users should thoroughly backtest and understand the EA's strategy and risks before using it in live tr
Capital ATR
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, named MTRADER. Its primary strategy appears to be a grid trading strategy based on moving averages and average true range (ATR) volatility. Here's a breakdown of its key components and functionalities: Initialization Parameters : It defines various input parameters such as Moving Average Type (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, or Linear Weighted), Moving Average Period, ATR Period, ATR Factor, Initial Lot Size, etc. These parameters can be adjust
Capital Pivot
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Indicateurs
Pivot Points และระดับ (Support) และ(Resistance) บนแผนภูมิการเทรดใน MetaTrader 4 สำหรับตลาด Forex : คำนวณ Pivot Points : สคริปต์คำนวณจุด Pivot โดยใช้ข้อมูลราคาประวัติศาสตร์ เช่น ราคาเปิด, ราคาสูงสุด, ราคาต่ำสุด, และราคาปิด จากช่วงเวลาที่กำหนด (เช่น วัน, ชั่วโมง, ฯลฯ) จุด Pivot และระดับต่างๆ เช่น R1, R2, R3 (ระดับการต้านทาน) และ S1, S2, S3 (ระดับการสนับสนุน) ถูกคำนวณออกมา แสดงบนแผนภูมิ : หลังจากคำนวณจุด Pivot และระดับต่างๆ, สคริปต์จะแสดงเส้นเหล่านี้บนแผนภูมิ MT4 เพื่อช่วยให้นักเทรดสามารถเห็นจุดที่
Capital Trend
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Indicateurs
indicator named "MTRADER" designed to be used with the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. It appears to be a technical analysis tool for forex or stock market trading. Here's a breakdown of its key components and functionalities: Indicator Properties and Inputs : The code begins by setting up basic properties of the indicator, such as its name, version, and drawing styles. It defines two indicator buffers with blue and red colors, likely used for graphical representation on charts. Input parameters
Capitalgrid01
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
A grid trading strategy is a method used in financial markets, particularly in forex trading, that involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals above and below a set price level. This creates a grid-like pattern of orders on the chart, hence the name "grid trading." Here’s a detailed explanation: Grid Trading Strategy Basic Concept : Grid trading is designed to capitalize on market volatility. The strategy works best in ranging or sideways markets, where prices fluctuate within a c
MAcapitalzone
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
OIL Product setting  Define maximum allowed slippage as an input parameter (กำหนดค่า Slippage สูงสุดที่ยอมรับได้) ค่าที่ตั้งไว้: 50 อธิบาย: กำหนดความแตกต่างสูงสุดระหว่างราคาที่คาดว่าจะได้ซื้อขายกับราคาจริงที่เกิดขึ้นเพื่อป้องกันการซื้อขายที่เกิดขึ้นในราคาที่ไม่ต้องการ Enable buy orders (เปิดให้รับคำสั่งซื้อ) ค่าที่ตั้งไว้: true อธิบาย: กำหนดว่าจะเปิดใช้งานการซื้อ (Buy Orders) หรือไม่ ถ้า true แสดงว่าเปิดการซื้อขาย Initial price for red line (ราคาเริ่มต้นสำหรับเส้นแดง) ค่าที่ตั้งไว้: 85.0 อธิบ
CapitalMIXindy
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Indicateurs
The indicator plots up/down buffer arrows in the chart window two of the following indicator conditions are met. Moving Average ; Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD ); Oscillator of Moving Averages (OsMA ); Stochastic Oscillator ; Relative Strength Index (RSI) ; Commodity Channel Index (CCI) ; Relative Vigor Index (RVI ); Average Directional Index (ADX) ; Triple Exponential Average ; Bollinger Bands ; ตัวบ่งชี้จะพล็อตลูกศรขึ้น/ลงในหน้าต่างแผนภูมิเมื่อตรงตามเงื่อนไขของตัวบ่งชี้สองตัวต่อ
CapitalSupportResistance
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Indicateurs
"Support and Resistance" is a fundamental concept in technical analysis for trading stocks, currencies, or other assets in financial markets. Here's how to use it: Identifying Support Support is a price level where buying is strong. When the price drops to this level, there tends to be significant buying activity, preventing the price from falling further. Identifing Support: Look for the lowest points in a given period and find levels where the price has bounced back up multiple times. Usage:
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis