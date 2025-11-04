Close All Pro MT5 – Fast PnL Control is a powerful trade manager MT5 utility that gives you total control over your trades.

With a single click, you can close all MT5 orders, monitor real-time profit and loss, and manage your floating PnL directly from a clean on-chart panel.

The tool is lightweight, responsive, and built to help traders save time, reduce emotional stress, and maintain focus. Whether you trade manually or through an EA, this MT5 profit panel provides the visibility and precision every trader needs.







Main Features

1. Instant One-Click Close

·Instantly close all trades from one button.

·Separate buttons for close buy and close sell functions.

·Lightning-fast execution using the built-in CTrade manager engine.

·Works perfectly with both manual and automated trades.

2. Real-Time PnL Manager

·Displays live profit and loss directly on your chart.

·Shows floating PnL, net profit, and total account performance.

·Uses clear color feedback (green = profit, red = loss).

·Updates instantly — zero screen lag or calculation delay.

3. Smart Trade Control Panel

·Designed for traders who want a simple MT5 trade control panel with full functionality.

·Fully draggable, resizable, and easy to position anywhere.

·Includes buttons for Hide/Show Panel and Reset Data.

·Keeps your chart organized and clutter-free.

4. Hide/Show Function

·Toggle panel visibility instantly while trading or analyzing.

·Ideal for traders who want a lightweight MT5 utility that doesn’t block the chart.

5. Reset Button

·Refresh or reset displayed profit data without restarting the tool.

·Keeps your order management accurate after symbol or timeframe changes.

6. Ultra-Light Performance

·Optimized for speed and low CPU usage.

·Handles multiple charts and EAs without lag.

·Designed for fast, one-click close and smooth operation.

7. Universal Compatibility

·Works on all markets: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto.

·Detects all open trades across all charts automatically.

·Compatible with Hedging and Netting accounts.





Why Traders Choose Close All Pro MT5

·Combines a pnl utility and trade manager mt5 in one tool.

·Saves time by allowing fast close trades with a single click.

·Reduces confusion and helps maintain emotional balance.

·Encourages clear decision-making with visual profit feedback.

·Designed using behavioral focus principles for clarity and control.

·Acts as your personal mt5 trading assistant for confident management.







Compatibility:

·Platform: MetaTrader 5

·Category: Utility / Trade Control Tool

·Type: PnL Manager / Order Management

·Account Types: Hedging & Netting

·Works on: All Symbols & Timeframes





Recommended For:

·Manual traders managing multiple trades.

·Scalpers and day traders needing fast close trades during volatility.

·EA users who want a visual mt5 profit panel.

·Funded account traders who need quick account control and visibility.





Why It’s Worth It:

Close All Pro MT5 – Fast PnL Control is more than a button — it’s a complete trade management solution.

From one clear panel, you can monitor profit, close orders instantly, and keep your focus on market moves instead of manual tasks.

It’s the simplest way to manage your mt5 profit panel, control your trades, and stay ahead with precision and confidence.



