Trendica
- Experts
- Minh Nguyen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Waits for a trend to start to trade. Will trade any timeframe but stop loss and take profit depends on the trend. Uses SAR , stop and reverse on trends direction change. Expert Advisor will open 2trades on initial entry with the first position set to any tp. The second entry set to crossover exit. Advisor has settings that are changeable:
Lot size
Magic number
Take Profit 1
Time filter
Candle trail feature
stop loss set to default if trailing false stops will not change until exit