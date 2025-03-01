Volume Bubbles MT5

Benefits and Usage of the Volume Bubble Tool

This tool, (one of my favorites by Algo Alpha, from Tradingview)  provides an advanced method of volume analysis by moving beyond traditional histograms. It leverages statistical normalization (Z-score) on lower-timeframe data to identify and classify statistically significant volume events, visualizing the dynamic between "Smart Money" (institutional) and "Retail" participants.

Core Benefits

  • Intuitive On-Chart Visualization: By plotting volume as bubbles directly on the price chart, the tool allows for an immediate, consolidated view of price and volume dynamics. The size of each bubble corresponds to the event's statistical intensity.
  • Participant Behavior Analysis: The indicator's primary strength is its classification engine. It differentiates between:
    • Smart Money: Extreme volume occurring within the candle body, suggesting planned accumulation or distribution.
    • Retail: Extreme volume at bar extremes, suggesting reactive chasing of breakouts or panic-driven exits.
  • Identification of Key Levels: Large bubbles and their corresponding horizontal lines highlight precise price levels of high-volume activity. These zones often act as significant future support, resistance, or liquidity "footprints."
  • Live Performance Tracking: The integrated P/L (Profit/Loss) table provides a real-time summary of whether Smart Money or Retail-initiated levels are currently "in profit" or "at a loss," offering a clear gauge of which participant group is currently in control of the market.

Use Cases

  1. Analyzing Reaction Zones: Observe clusters of large bubbles and the horizontal levels they generate. These high-volume nodes (HVNs) represent areas where significant capital was transacted and are prime candidates for price reactions (rejections or bounces) on subsequent tests.
  2. Gauging Market Control: The P/L table is a key sentiment gauge. A persistently profitable Smart Money row suggests institutional alignment with the prevailing trend. Conversely, a deeply unprofitable Retail row can signal a "stuck" or "offside" crowd, which may provide fuel for trend continuation as those positions are liquidated.
  3. Confirming Price Action: Use the bubbles to validate market movements. A bullish reversal pattern gains significant confirmation if accompanied by a large "Smart Money" buy bubble near the low. A breakout that is only accompanied by "Retail" buy bubbles (chasing the high) may be viewed with more skepticism, as it could be prone to failure.

 Indicator Settings Configuration

Below is a detailed explanation of each parameter within the indicator's input settings.

Calculations

This group controls the core data processing and event detection logic.

  • Max Bars to Calculate (0 = All): Limits the number of historical bars the indicator will analyze to enhance performance. 0 calculates on all available history.
  • Period (Chart Bars): The lookback period used to establish the "average" volume for the Z-score calculation. This defines what is considered "normal" activity.
  • Threshold (|Z|): The minimum Z-score value a volume spike must reach to be registered. A higher value filters for only the most extreme volume events.
  • Lower Timeframe Value: The specific lower timeframe (e.g., M5, M15) from which the indicator will sample volume data. This must be set to a timeframe lower than the one on your active chart.
  • Max Canvas Bubbles: A performance setting that limits the total number of bubbles rendered on the chart to maintain platform speed.
  • Who to Show: A filter to isolate the display. Options are "Both," "Smart Money" only, or "Retail" only.
  • Show Levels: Toggles the visibility of the horizontal lines projected from detected volume events.
  • Show Bubbles: Toggles the visibility of the volume bubbles themselves.

Appearance

This group controls the visual styling of the indicator's on-chart elements.

  • Show P/L Table: Toggles the visibility of the on-chart profit/loss comparison dashboard.
  • Display Mode (Bubbles/Circles): Selects the fill style for the plotted volume events (e.g., solid bubbles or outlines).
  • Objects in Background: When true, all indicator objects are rendered behind the price candles to ensure chart clarity.
  • Circle Transparency (0-100): Sets the opacity level for the "Circle" display mode.
  • Smart Money Bullish Color Circles: Assigns the color for bullish (buy) Smart Money events.
  • Smart Money Bearish Color Circles: Assigns the color for bearish (sell) Smart Money events.
  • Retail Bullish Color Circles: Assigns the color for bullish (buy) Retail events.
  • Retail Bearish Color Circles: Assigns the color for bearish (sell) Retail events.

P/L Table Panel

This group manages the positioning and identity of the P/L table.

  • Panel X coordinate: The horizontal pixel position of the table on the chart.
  • Panel Y coordinate: The vertical pixel position of the table on the chart.
  • Unique ID for the panel object: A unique identifier to prevent object conflicts if multiple instances of the indicator are used on the same chart.


Plus de l'auteur
MT5 Bar Replay Pro
Tinashe Ndarimani
5 (1)
Utilitaires
En raison des limitations de MetaTrader 5, l’EA ne fonctionne pas en mode Testeur de stratégie. Pour voir comment cela fonctionne, vous pouvez télécharger la version démo. Voici les deux étapes de base pour utiliser cet EA : How To Use Chargez l’EA sur le symbole souhaité avec l’entrée Constructor. Ensuite, chargez l’EA sur le symbole personnalisé nouvellement créé, avec l’entrée Controller. Overview MT5 Bar Replay Pro est la réponse de MetaTrader 5 à la fonctionnalité "Bar Replay" de Tra
TTM Squeeze MT5
Tinashe Ndarimani
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Overview The TTM Squeeze indicator helps identify low volatility periods (squeeze) that often precede price breakouts. It uses Bollinger Bands (BB) and Keltner Channels (KC) to determine when the market is "coiling" and ready to move. Configuration Guide Volatility Settings The indicator uses Bollinger Bands to measure market volatility. When BBs are inside Keltner Channels, a squeeze is detected. The squeeze suggests the market is consolidating and may soon break out. True Range Option Optional
FREE
SMC Breakout Channels
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicateurs
SMC Breakout Channels Anticipate market breakouts with precision. SMC Breakout Channels automatically detect accumulation and distribution ranges where professional traders (“smart money”) are most active. By combining volatility-based range detection with real-time volume analysis, this tool highlights the key breakout zones that often precede strong directional moves. Advantages Clarity: No clutter, just clean breakout boxes with clear bullish/bearish bias. Early Signals: Detect hidden ac
FREE
Lowess Channel MT5
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicateurs
MT4 version Overview The Lowess Channel indicator is a smoothed trend-following tool designed to help traders identify the direction of the trend , detect flat or ranging markets , and spot breakouts from consolidation zones. It creates a central smoothed line with upper and lower channel boundaries, adapting to market noise while maintaining clarity. How It Works The indicator builds a channel around a smoothed price line. The central line reflects the current trend. The upper and lower bounda
FREE
TTM Squeeze MT4
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicateurs
Overview The TTM Squeeze indicator helps identify low volatility periods (squeeze) that often precede price breakouts. It uses Bollinger Bands (BB) and Keltner Channels (KC) to determine when the market is "coiling" and ready to move. Configuration Guide Volatility Settings The indicator uses Bollinger Bands to measure market volatility. When BBs are inside Keltner Channels, a squeeze is detected. The squeeze suggests the market is consolidating and may soon break out. True Range Option Optiona
FREE
Heiken Ashi Charts
Tinashe Ndarimani
Utilitaires
This EA generates custom Heiken Ashi bars (Standard or Smoothed) on a separate symbol. Below is a guide for using the EA effectively with each input setting: 1. HeikenAshiType input ENUM_HEIKEN_ASHI HeikenAshiType = HEIKEN_STANDARD; Options: HEIKEN_STANDARD or HEIKEN_SMOOTHED Use: Choose the type of Heiken Ashi to generate: HEIKEN_STANDARD for traditional Heiken Ashi bars. HEIKEN_SMOOTHED for smoothed versions using MA filters. 2. SmoothingPeriod input int SmoothingPeriod = 7; Use: Applies only
FREE
Trend Wave Surfer
Tinashe Ndarimani
5 (1)
Indicateurs
MT4 Version APERÇU Cet indicateur combine un modèle de suivi de tendance sophistiqué avec une détection dynamique de rejet de prix, une coloration des bougies dynamique et une projection d’objectifs basée sur l’ATR, offrant aux traders un système visuel complet pour identifier et gérer les configurations de continuation de tendance. Il s’affiche directement sur le graphique, détecte automatiquement les changements potentiels de tendance, confirme les rejets près des supports/résistances adapta
Market Cipher
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicateurs
Overview Inspired by Tradingview’s falconCoin, The Market Cipher indicator is a momentum oscillator used to detect overbought/oversold conditions and potential trend reversals. Traders can also use it to spot divergences between price action and momentum for early entry or exit signals. Configuration Guide Core Indicator Settings The indicator calculates momentum using a short-term and a longer-term average. Momentum is plotted as a wave oscillating between overbought and oversold thresholds. Ov
FREE
Lowess Channel
Tinashe Ndarimani
5 (1)
Indicateurs
MT5 version Overview The Lowess Channel indicator is a smoothed trend-following tool designed to help traders identify the direction of the trend , detect flat or ranging markets , and spot breakouts from consolidation zones. It creates a central smoothed line with upper and lower channel boundaries, adapting to market noise while maintaining clarity. How It Works The indicator builds a channel around a smoothed price line. The central line reflects the current trend. The upper and lower bound
FREE
MT4 Market Cipher
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicateurs
Overview Inspired by Tradingview’s falconCoin, The Market Cipher indicator is a momentum oscillator used to detect overbought/oversold conditions and potential trend reversals. Traders can also use it to spot divergences between price action and momentum for early entry or exit signals. Configuration Guide Core Indicator Settings The indicator calculates momentum using a short-term and a longer-term average. Momentum is plotted as a wave oscillating between overbought and oversold thresholds. Ov
FREE
Line Break
Tinashe Ndarimani
Utilitaires
This EA generates custom Line Break charts on a separate symbol using the following input settings: 1. LineBreak input int LineBreak = 3; Use: Defines the number of lines required for a reversal (e.g., 3-line break chart). Set to 1: For 1-line break charts (more responsive). Higher values: Create smoother, trend-following charts. 2. StartDate input datetime StartDate = D'2025.03.01';s Use: Specifies the date from which historical data should be loaded and processed. 3. LineBreakTime input bool L
FREE
Wave Trend Surfer MT4
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicateurs
MT5 Version APERÇU Cet indicateur combine un modèle de suivi de tendance sophistiqué avec une détection dynamique de rejet de prix, une coloration des bougies dynamique et une projection d’objectifs basée sur l’ATR, offrant aux traders un système visuel complet pour identifier et gérer les configurations de continuation de tendance. Il s’affiche directement sur le graphique, détecte automatiquement les changements potentiels de tendance, confirme les rejets près des supports/résistances adapta
XAU Scalper MT4
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicateurs
XAU Scalper MT4 Version MT5 Un outil analytique pour observer les mouvements de prix à court terme sur les paires d'or. L'indicateur XAU Scalper fournit des signaux d'achat et de vente basés sur la stabilité des bougies, le RSI et le momentum à court terme. Il est conçu pour aider les traders à identifier les points d'entrée potentiels pendant de brefs mouvements du marché sur les paires XAU. Fonctionnalités Indice de Stabilité des Bougies ( Candle Stability Index ): Mesure la proportion entre l
XAU Scalper MT5
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicateurs
XAU Scalper MT5 Version MT4   Un outil analytique pour observer les mouvements de prix à court terme sur les paires d'or. L'indicateur XAU Scalper fournit des signaux d'achat et de vente basés sur la stabilité des bougies, le RSI et le momentum à court terme. Il est conçu pour aider les traders à identifier les points d'entrée potentiels pendant de brefs mouvements du marché sur les paires XAU. Fonctionnalités     Indice de Stabilité des Bougies:   Mesure la proportion entre le corps de la bougi
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis