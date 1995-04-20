Candle Size points

  • This simple tool provides crucial insights into current and historical market conditions, helping traders make informed decisions.
  • Identify the longest candlestick over a customizable historical period.
  • This information helps you spot significant price movements.

This indicator is compatible with MetaTrader 4
The indicator is easy to install and use, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels.
There's nothing to worry about, including a freezing screen and any kind of effects on other chart windows.
Disclaimer: This indicator is a trading tool and not financial advice. Use it at your own risk and consult with a qualified financial advisor if needed.
Create by: Zero Fairness






Drawdown Alert
Sakda Prempreenon
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Drawdown Alerts Free ! Meta Trader 4 Indicator. Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. This Drawdown Alerts indicator shows the drawdown percentage in real time and alerts you when the limit you specify is reached. Calculation of drawdown depends on the amount of the trade balance. You can customize Drawdown Alerts for Corner - Left , Right , Up , Down X Y Color Number of decimal digits Popup messages and sound - Turn  on / off  notifications Notification
FREE
Open Popup Notification
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilitaires
Open Popup Notification Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. " Free " Script to turn on pop-up notifications to view past trading alert messages including displaying account information. This script is compatible with MetaTrader 4 The script is easy to install and use, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels. There's nothing to worry about, including a freezing screen and any kind of effects on other chart windows. Disclaimer: This script
FREE
Export Order History
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilitaires
Export Order History Free ! Meta Trader 4 script Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. Export trades history into a CSV file ( Excel sheet ) The summary is saved into a file in MQL4\Files folder. Choose  /  A ccount history  /  C ustom   period from your MT4  Select period Click OK to Export file directory  Open MT4 data folder CSV file ( Excel sheet ) Order  >  Open time  >  Close time  >  Type  >  Symbol  >  Size  >  Entry price  >  Exit price  >  T/P  >
FREE
Close Pending Active chart
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilitaires
Close Pending Active chart. Closing - Deleting, all pending orders For only the window you selected Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. Key Features: Effortless Order Management: This script streamlines your trading by allowing you to close all pending orders on the active chart with a single click. Comprehensive Order Handling: It's not just about market orders! Our script closes Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders, ensuring a thorough
Close All Selected Chart
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilitaires
Close All Selected Chart Overview: This is one of the smart choices to help you make your trading management a lot easier. Especially when you have to manage a large number of orders. This utility will work like a helping hand to close all the unrelated order windows in less than no time, plus without making any kind of unwanted effects. :: 3 simple steps to use :: 1. Select your chart window.  2. Click "Close All" 3. Click "OK" Note: For the better understanding on how this utility works, plea
Modify TP SL Multi Order
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilitaires
Modify  TP SL  Multi-Order Selected chart. Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. Looking for an easy-to-use multiple trading helper? This is the right choice! Why? + User-friendly utility + Help adjusting Stop Loss & Take Profit for all your running orders automatically + Compatible with orders Sell , Buy , Sell Limit , Buy Limit , Sell Stop , Buy Stop + Easily edit all orders with appropriate new P&L values + The indicator works only on the select
Modify TP SL Pending Orders
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilitaires
Modify TP SL Pending Orders Selected chart. Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. This script avoids modifying existing BUY and  SELL ( TP & SL ) orders. + User-friendly utility + Help adjusting Take Profit and Stop Loss points for all your running orders automatically + Compatible with orders Sell Limit , Buy Limit , Sell Stop , Buy Stop + Easily edit all orders with appropriate new P&L values + The indicator works only on the selected window. There's no
