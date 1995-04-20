Candle Size points
- Indicateurs
- Sakda Prempreenon
- Version: 1.0
Candles Size ( Points )
Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it.
- This simple tool provides crucial insights into current and historical market conditions, helping traders make informed decisions.
- Identify the longest candlestick over a customizable historical period.
- This information helps you spot significant price movements.
This indicator is compatible with MetaTrader 4
The indicator is easy to install and use, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels.
There's nothing to worry about, including a freezing screen and any kind of effects on other chart windows.
Disclaimer: This indicator is a trading tool and not financial advice. Use it at your own risk and consult with a qualified financial advisor if needed.
Thank you very much for your reviews and comments
That is also an encouragement for making my new indicator.
Create by: Zero Fairness