Pairs Navigator is a simple and easy-to-use tool that allows you to view all of your charts in a single window. This eliminates the need to open multiple charts from the Market Watch window, saving you time and effort. Pairs Navigator is also very lightweight, so it will not put a strain on your RAM or cause your MT4/5 platform to hang.

To use Pairs Navigator, simply drag and drop the currency pairs you want to view into the Pairs Navigator window. You can then easily switch between charts by clicking on the desired pair in the window. Pairs Navigator is a great tool for traders who want to keep an eye on multiple currency pairs at the same time.

Here are some of the benefits of using Pairs Navigator:

  • Convenience: You can view all of your charts in a single window, which saves you time and effort.
  • Efficiency: You can easily switch between charts, which allows you to stay up-to-date on the latest market movements.
  • Performance: Pairs Navigator is very lightweight, so it will not put a strain on your RAM or cause your MT4/5 platform to hang.

If you are looking for a simple and easy-to-use tool that will help you to improve your trading efficiency, then Pairs Navigator is a great option.

MT5 VERSION - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102861

Nick
Nick 2025.03.26 16:19 
 

Very useful. It is the best among similar ones.Thanks!

IATradingScalping
IATradingScalping 2023.11.01 22:43 
 

MUY BUENA herramienta ,admiro a Suvashish Halder sus Robots y herramientas son de lo mejor , FELICITACIONES muy recomendable

