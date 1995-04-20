FULL Donchian Channel
- Indicateurs
- Eduardo Mellado Monge
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Donchian Channel – Customizable Indicator for MT4
This indicator draws the Donchian Channels cleanly and effectively, perfect for identifying breakouts, trends, and ranges.
🎯 Fully customizable – easily adjust colors, period, and line styles from the input settings.
💼 Designed for both manual trading and as a base for automated strategies (EAs).
💡 Ideal for traders seeking a powerful, flexible visual tool to enhance their decision-making.