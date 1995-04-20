ATR Stop Loss

For all temporalities and all charts. Based on the ATR indicator. Calculates and draws on the chart the appropriate points to place Stop Loss or Take Profit according to the current market volatility.

The following inputs can be adjusted for a more customized use of the indicator:

ATR_Period: number of previous candles to be taken into account for the calculation.

ATR_Multiplier: Number by which the ATR will be multiplied to draw the points on the chart. A low multiplier will mean a high risk and high potential profit.

Indicator colors: For an own style.


