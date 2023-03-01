FTMO Protector 7

PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way

Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge

MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown!

FTMO Protector is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings.

Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will:

1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balance and real daily Profit/Loss

2.   Once getting your Target Profit or Loss will close ALL EAs

3.   Will close all open deals

4.   Will close all open orders


Simple Input parameters:

  •  Max daily loss: 3,000
  •  Minimum Equity: 91,500
  •  Equity target: 100,050
  •  Time to close and Open

Why FTMO Challenge?

You can define 2 time frames, for example 08:00-14:00 ; 16:30-21:00 (MT5 time)

Protector will turn on AUTO trading button at 08:00, at 14:00 he will close all open trades (leave other EAs) and turn OFF the  AUTO trading button automatically

Then  turn on AUTO trading button again at 16:30, and at 21:00 he will close all open trades (leave other EAs) and turn OFF the  AUTO trading button automatically


*** If change Account number need to clean the memory:

1. Close the Protector

2. Tools --> Global Variables --> delete "equtprotect lines" 


Dmytro Kolesnyk
436
Dmytro Kolesnyk 2023.03.01 20:18 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Vyacheslav Izvarin
2071
Réponse du développeur Vyacheslav Izvarin 2023.03.01 20:19
Thank you, Dmytro!
Répondre à l'avis