Niguru SSTimer A
- Bibliothèque
- Nino Guevara Ruwano
- Version: 3.6
- Mise à jour: 11 août 2025
- Activations: 5
⚙️ Smart Moving Average-Based Expert Advisor – Maximize Your Trading Potential!
Experience simplicity and efficiency with this Moving Average-powered EA, built to perform across XAU (Gold), Forex pairs, and even Crypto assets.
✨ Key Features:
✅ Clean and user-friendly interface – perfect for both beginners and seasoned traders
✅ Includes Take Profit to secure your profits automatically
✅ No Stop Loss needed – trades are closed based on the opposite price signal
✅ Single Shot Mode – only one open trade at a time for better control and discipline
🎯 Ready to go with zero hassle – the smart solution for disciplined, confident trading.