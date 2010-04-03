Non Repaint Diamonds

Non Repaint Diamonds is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator designed to provide traders with highly reliable chart signals that remain stable once confirmed.


Unlike repainting tools that shift or vanish after the fact, this indicator locks its signals in place, allowing traders to analyze with confidence. It marks the chart with distinct diamond-shaped signals that highlight potential turning points in market structure.


The tool offers flexible customization of signal appearance, offsets, and alert preferences (sound, message, email, or mobile push). With built-in filters to reduce market noise, it adapts well to different trading styles—scalping, intraday, or swing.


The intuitive design ensures clear visibility of bullish and bearish conditions directly on price action, making it easy to integrate with existing strategies.


Whether used as a standalone signal system or in combination with other methods, Non Repaint Diamonds provides traders with clarity, discipline, and a non-repainting edge in decision-making.

