GoldScalpX
- Experts
- Asadullah Habibi
- Version: 1.2
- Mise à jour: 27 mai 2025
- Activations: 10
GoldScalpX – Scalping XAUUSD Like a golden trader!
This EA is designed only for Gold (XAUUSD) and trades during the London and New York sessions using ultra-fast latency scalping.Requirements:
-
Zero Spread Account Only
-
Must have 0% Stop-Out and no more than 30% Margin Call
-
Leverage 1:1000+ (the higher, the better)
-
Use with VPS latency 0–5ms
-
Backtest only on real accounts for accurate results (uses real tick data)
This EA needs speed, precision, and the right setup.
To get the best out of this EA, message the developer and learn what steps to follow.
I’m truly glad to hear that GoldScalpX met your expectations—especially with the 100% tick quality using Every Tick Based on Real Tick modeling. That level of precision was one of my key goals when developing this EA. Looking forward to hearing your results after live testing. Your feedback motivates me to keep improving and delivering the best tools for serious traders. Wishing you continued success! 💰📈