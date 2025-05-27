GoldScalpX – Scalping XAUUSD Like a golden trader!

This EA is designed only for Gold (XAUUSD) and trades during the London and New York sessions using ultra-fast latency scalping.

Zero Spread Account Only

Must have 0% Stop-Out and no more than 30% Margin Call

Leverage 1:1000+ (the higher, the better)

Use with VPS latency 0–5ms

Backtest only on real accounts for accurate results (uses real tick data)

Requirements:

This EA needs speed, precision, and the right setup.

To get the best out of this EA, message the developer and learn what steps to follow.



