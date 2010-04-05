All of this Entry strategies can be combined with one another, for instance

level or at the start of a new trend then

level or at the start of a new trend. Vice versa for sell.

fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA in a support level or at the start of a new trend. Vice versa for sell.

Note when selecting any strategy to true from the settings, select the others as false. If you set more than one strategy as true, it would take trades from any conditions that are met first.

Trade management:

The Double Reaper bot also has multiple trade management options,

You can chose the grid option, so that after a trade is entered, if the price moves against it for a set number of pips another trade would be open to average the loss from the one above. You can also set close first and last number. Let's say your close first and last number is 3, if a third trade is open, that is if you have 3 open trades, the profit from the last trade would start to cancel out the profit from the first trade, reducing the number of open trades to 1. If the number of open trades is below your set first and last number, they would all close at the same time. More so, you can add grid distance by a set number of pips.

One trade at a time: To do this, simply set your grid distance to be far from your set Stop loss or cut loss percentage, incase you are using a cut-loss percentage

Money management: If you chose this, regardless of your grid distance, only one trade would be open. The lot size would be set according to the money you are willing to risk with regards to your stop loss distance. So if you set 40 pips as your Stop loss and the money risk is 5 Dollars, the lot size would be calculated and set such that if your stop loss is hit, you would only lose 5 Dollars. The losses would be calculated and added to the risk for the next trade until a take profit is hit. (It is advised to use the 'one trade prevents the other' option when using MM to prevent having a buy and sell trades at once. This would make the buy trade to prevent sell trade until it is closed and vice versa)