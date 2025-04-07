Mtf MACD Standard

Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Mtf MACD Standard can provide several significant benefits for traders:

  1. Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf MACD Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales.
  2. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeating patterns or structures in the price data. For instance, divergences between price action and Mtf MACD Standard can signal potential reversals, which are often confirmed by observing the same divergence on higher or lower timeframes.
  3. Signal Reliability: Using Mtf MACD Standard across multiple timeframes can increase the reliability of signals. A signal confirmed on both shorter and longer timeframes is more likely to be significant, reducing false positives associated with short-term fluctuations.
  4. Macroscopic and Microscopic Insights: Traders can use higher timeframes to gauge overall market strength or weakness and lower timeframes for more detailed insights into potential trade opportunities. This combination helps in balancing the need to capture trends while managing risk effectively.
  5. Consistent Analysis: Applying consistent settings across different timeframes ensures that the analysis remains meaningful. Traders can adjust their strategies based on how indicators behave relative to each other across scales, leading to more informed decision-making.

In summary, using Mtf MACD Standard across multiple timeframes enhances traders' ability to analyze market conditions comprehensively, recognize patterns effectively, and make well-informed trading decisions by integrating macroscopic and microscopic insights.

⚠️ THIS IS OUR FREE VERSION PROVIDED SOLELY FOR PARAMETER ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES! ⚠️

📢 FOR TRIAL AND FULL VERSION, PLEASE VISIT ALGOFOREST.COM ❗



Produits recommandés
MA Reminder
Chi Sum Poon
Indicateurs
MA Reminder Overview MA Reminder is a versatile moving average indicator that provides visual cues and background coloring to help traders identify trend direction and potential trading opportunities based on MA crossovers. Key Features Multiple Moving Averages : Displays up to 4 configurable moving averages on the chart Background Coloring : Highlights chart background based on MA1 and MA2 crossovers Timeframe Flexibility : Choose between dynamic (follows chart timeframe) or fixed timeframe mod
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Cet indicateur tire les prix ouverts, élevés, bas et de fermeture pour les prix spécifiés période et il peut être ajusté pour un fuseau horaire spécifique. Il s ' agit là d ' un niveau important qui s ' intéresse à de nombreux domaines institutionnels et professionnels. traders et peut être utile pour vous de connaître les endroits où ils pourraient être plus active. Les périodes disponibles sont les suivantes : Jour précédent. Semaine pré
FREE
Heiken Ashi RSI Oscillator
Noiros Tech
4.94 (17)
Indicateurs
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD This system is an Heiken Ashi system based on RSI calculations . The system is a free open source script originally published on TradingView by JayRogers . We have taken the liberty of converting the pine script to Mq4 indicator . We have also added a new feature which enables to filter signals and reduces noise on the arrow signals. Background HEIKEN ASHI Th
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicateurs
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicateurs
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicateurs
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Extremum by trend
Anton Iudakov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Looking for entry points along the local trend without repaint! Arrows indicate entry points. Based on classic indicators. The indicator is easy to use. Settings Наименование Описание Frequency factor Signal frequency. The less, the more often. This affects the quality. Recommendations Recommended for use on major currency pairs. Timeframe from m5, m15, m30 Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.
FREE
MACD Arrows indicator
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Indicateurs
MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator and it can be used with any forex trading systems / strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits on the stocks and currencies market. This mt4 indicator provides a   BUY signal   if the MACD main line crosses above the MACD   signal  line . It also displays a   Sell signal   if the   MACD main line crosses  below the MACD   signal  line . STRATEGY Traders can use the MACD signal alerts from a higher time frame
FREE
MTF Stochastic and RSI
Georgiy Gazaryan
5 (2)
Indicateurs
A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends. The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI. Both indicators can be set to any timeframe. Advantages of Use Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and
FREE
Binary Option Fire
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
This indicator is designed for scalping in the Forex market and trading binary options. A signal appears at the opening of a new candle. Usage Recommendations: For Binary Options: It is recommended to open trades when a signal appears on the first candle. A buy signal appears when the blue X replaces the red one, while a sell signal occurs when the red X replaces the blue one, as shown in the screenshots. For the Forex Market: Enter a trade when a signal appears as described above. It is advisa
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicateurs
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicateurs
QualifiedEngulfing est la version gratuite de l'indicateur ProEngulfing . ProEngulfing est la version payante de l'indicateur Advance Engulf. Téléchargez-le ici. Quelle est la différence entre la version gratuite et la version payante de ProEngulfing ? La version gratuite a une limitation d'un signal par jour. Présentation de QualifiedEngulfing - Votre indicateur de motif Engulf professionnel pour MT4 Libérez la puissance de la précision avec QualifiedEngulfing, un indicateur de pointe conçu p
FREE
Color Macd Tf
Syarif Nur Arief
Indicateurs
MACD is well known indicator that still can be use for prediction where price will go next few minutes, hours or even weekly  With colored bar of Macd, your eyes can easily catch when color is changed based what market price movement to find any early trend on market. here is the parameter of the indicator: TF_MACD , default is 1 Hour , this mean you can see clearly MACD of 1 Hour TimeFrame on Lower TimeFrame. InpPrice , default is Price Close , this is original MACD parameter from Metaquotes st
FREE
MaSonic MT4 10minutes
Tadanori Tsugaya
Indicateurs
Quickly search for matching Moving Averages (MAs) at any point you click on the chart! This tool is perfect for identifying trend peaks and supporting your trading decisions by instantly displaying relevant MAs. Indicator will stop operating after 10 minutes Features: Simple Operation:   Click on any point where you want to find the MA. Instant Results:   Displays matching MAs if found. Sleep Function:   Hide buttons when not in use for a cleaner interface. Manual Control:   Adjust MAs manually
FREE
CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Lite
Afsal Meerankutty
4.52 (23)
Indicateurs
CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator - your go-to solution for accurate and reliable trend reversal signals. With its unique trading strategy, the indicator offers you Buy and Sell Arrow signals that do not repaint, making it a reliable tool for catching Swing Highs and Swing Lows. SCROLL DOWN TO VIEW SCREENSHOTS AND WATCH VIDEO ________________________________________________________________ Trading using CyberZingFx Trend Reversal is Simple Using the CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator is ea
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ est un indicateur qui trace les lignes de support et de résistance de la journée en utilisant les taux de Fibonacci. Cet indicateur spectaculaire crée jusqu'à 7 niveaux de support et de résistance via Pivot Point en utilisant les taux de Fibonacci. C'est fantastique de voir comment les prix respectent chaque niveau de ce support et de cette résistance, où il est possible de percevoir les points d'entrée/sortie possibles d'une opération. Caractéristiques Jusqu'à 7 niveaux
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicateurs
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
FFx Universal Strength Meter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.29 (7)
Indicateurs
PRO version is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12648 FFx Universal Strength Meter is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any timeframe. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak
FREE
Mtf ATR Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Indicateurs
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average True Range  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ATR Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeating pat
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicateurs
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
SC MTF Stochastic MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
4.33 (9)
Indicateurs
Highly configurable Stochastic indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Stochastic Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Stochastic. Stochastic  Bar Sh
FREE
Trend Reversal Prop
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Trend Reversal pro is a histogram type indicator that give long and short signals, the indicator can be traded on its own with following entry rules . Buy Rule, histogram gives green bar. Sell Rule, histogram gives red bar. This indicator doesn't repaint or back paint, this indicator signals are not delayed. -------------------------------------------------------
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Le Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4 est un complément gratuit et un atout majeur pour votre Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . Il montre le signal Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 actuel pour 5 périodes personnalisées par l'utilisateur et pour 16 symboles/instruments modifiables au total. L'utilisateur a la possibilité d'activer/désactiver l'un des 10 indicateurs standard dont se compose l' Indicateur de Flèche Matricielle MT4 . Tous les 10 attributs d'indicateurs standard sont également ré
FREE
Time Segmented Volume for MT4
Fernando Carreiro
Indicateurs
(traduction Google) Cet indicateur est basé sur le " Time Segmented Volume (TSV) " original développé par Worden Brothers, Inc . Cependant, j'ai ajouté quelques fonctionnalités supplémentaires à celui-ci. On peut choisir le prix à appliquer, au lieu d'avoir uniquement le prix de clôture par défaut utilisé par l'original. On peut également choisir la pondération de volume à utiliser, y compris un pseudo-volume basé sur la plage réelle, ou aucune pondération de volume du tout. (Original text) This
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicateurs
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
The True Market Indicator
Thomas William Kelly
Indicateurs
The Ultimate Indicator For Trading Trend This indicator clearly shows you the strength of the market in one direction or the other, which means that you can trade knowing you are either with or against the market. When used in conjunction with the +3R principles you are sure to have some serious results. The +3R Principles Routine - This is when you trade and how often  Rules - This is the rule you follow  Risk:Reward - This is the percentage amount of your account which is at risk Whether you t
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Indicateurs
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
Fibo Signal
Mohammad Reza Aghaei
2 (2)
Indicateurs
This powerful tool helps you to easily access Fibonacci tools at different times and in different markets. This tool has the ability to send signals based on Fibonacci as well as setting alarms to be aware of broken Fibonacci levels. Among the capabilities of this tool are the following: Identifies market trends Fibonacci auto design If Fibonacci levels are broken, it sends a message Send Fibonacci signal Manuals: After selecting the target market, run the tool In the input settings according
FREE
FFx OnBalanceVolume
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (144)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.76 (17)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (65)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.73 (11)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et les
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicateurs
Gold Trend   - il s'agit d'un bon indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse le mouvement du prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Les meilleurs signaux de l'indicateur: - Pour la VENTE = histogramme rouge + pointeur SHORT rouge + flèche de signalisation jaune dans la même direction + flèche rouge indiquant la direction de la tendance. - Pour l'ACHETER = histogramme bleu + pointeur LONG bleu + flèche de signalisation aqua dans l
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (264)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Au niveau de l'indicateur de travail, l'Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff est entièrement automatique. Vous pouvez le trouver sur mon profil. Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi! Contactez-mo
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Official release price is 65$ ,only for the first 20 copies ( 0 copies left) .                                    27/10/2025 Price will be increased to $95.  Final price will be 250$. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points ba
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Pips Generator
Oleg Rodin
4.56 (9)
Indicateurs
Apollo Pips Generator est l'indicateur qui fournit des signaux dans le sens de la tendance. L'indicateur fournit plusieurs points d'entrée afin que vous puissiez toujours trouver une opportunité de trading pour en tirer profit. Faites attention aux captures d'écran. Les captures d'écran montrent l'outil Pips Generator en combinaison avec mon autre outil qui est représenté par le canal avec des signaux en étoile qui indiquent les hauts et les bas. Cette combinaison vous offre plusieurs façons d'a
Reversal Master
Alexey Minkov
4.8 (15)
Indicateurs
The Reversal Master is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. The Reversal Master indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Bandes de Bollinger Auto-Optimisées – Outil de volatilité adaptatif basé sur le comportement réel du marché Cet indicateur avancé pour MT4 trouve automatiquement les meilleures périodes et écarts-types en simulant les trades sur les données historiques. Au lieu de paramètres fixes, il s’adapte dynamiquement aux changements du marché et à la structure des prix pour créer des bandes qui reflètent plus précisément la volatilité en temps réel. Pas besoin d’ajustements manuels. Fonctionnalités princi
Plus de l'auteur
XPowerAI Gold
Ka Ka Ho
3.33 (6)
Experts
XPower AI Gold – AI-Powered Gold Trading for Maximum Precision Trade Gold (XAUUSD) with intelligent automation! XPower AI Gold is a fully automated trading system designed to optimize your Gold trading strategy with AI-driven market analysis, smart trade execution, and dynamic risk management . Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA helps you maximize profit potential while minimizing risk —without constant manual adjustments. Why Choose XPower AI Gold? 1️⃣ AI-Powered Ma
FREE
OneClickCloseAll
Ka Ka Ho
Bibliothèque
One-Click Close All – Instantly Exit All Trades in MT4 Take control of your trades with One-Click Close All , a powerful MT4 script designed for fast market exits. With a simple drag-and-drop action, you can close all open orders instantly—no more manually closing trades one by one. Key Features: Instant Order Closure – Exit all open trades with a single click, perfect for volatile markets. Drag & Drop Simplicity – No complex steps—just drop the script onto your chart to execute. Essen
FREE
ZigZag Helper
Ka Ka Ho
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Precision Trading with Advanced Market Analysis! Gain an edge in forex trading with a comprehensive analysis suite that helps you categorize volatility, estimate swing lengths, and make data-driven decisions based on historical market behavior. Key Features: Advanced Swing Detection Customize sensitivity to price movements by defining minimum bars and price shifts required for a new swing. Tailor it to your trading style for precise trend identification. Volatility Analysis
FREE
Open Chart Buy Sell Colors
Ka Ka Ho
Bibliothèque
In the dynamic world of trading, visual acuity is paramount for making informed decisions. For traders who struggle with color blindness—a condition that affects approximately 5-10% of males and a much lower percentage of females—distinguishing between buy and sell signals can be particularly challenging. ​ Recognizing this unique challenge, we are proud to introduce “Open Buy Sell Color”, a MetaTrader 4 script designed to enhance visual clarity for all traders. This tool offers customization o
FREE
MACD Optimiser
Ka Ka Ho
5 (1)
Indicateurs
MACD Optimiser – AI-Enhanced MACD Settings for Smarter Trading The MACD Optimiser is an advanced tool that supercharges the classic MACD indicator by automatically finding the best parameter settings for different market conditions. Powered by AI and historical data analysis, it eliminates guesswork and helps traders make more precise, data-driven decisions. Why Use MACD Optimiser? Automated Optimization – No more trial-and-error. The tool fine-tunes the MACD’s fast EMA, slow EMA, and sign
FREE
CCY Power Indicator
Ka Ka Ho
Indicateurs
Master the Forex Market with Powerful Currency Analysis! LIVE MONITORING OF SIGNAL USING CCY POWER Take your forex trading to the next level with a comprehensive and fully customizable tool designed to analyze currency trends, identify strong and weak currencies , and enhance your decision-making process. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis Analyze currency strength from short-term (1-minute) scalping to long-term (1-month) trends—adaptable to any trading style. Customizable C
FREE
Mtf ADX Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Indicateurs
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average Directional Index  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ADX Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeati
FREE
Change All Timeframe
Ka Ka Ho
Bibliothèque
Change All Timeframe – Instantly Sync Timeframes Across All MT4 Charts Effortlessly change the timeframe of all open charts in MT4 with a single action! The Change All Timeframes script saves time by ensuring all charts update simultaneously, streamlining multi-timeframe analysis. One-Click Timeframe Sync – Instantly change the timeframe on all open charts at once. Save Time & Effort – No need to adjust each chart manually—boost your trading efficiency. Seamless Multi-Timeframe Analysis –
FREE
CopiTemplateToAllCharts
Ka Ka Ho
Bibliothèque
Copy Template to All Charts – Instantly Apply Your Chart Setup in MT4 Save time and ensure consistency with Copy Template to All Charts , a powerful MT4 script that instantly applies your selected chart template to all open charts with just one click. No more manual adjustments—this tool helps you maintain a uniform trading setup effortlessly. Key Features: One-Click Template Application – Instantly copy your preferred chart template to all open charts. Save Time & Effort – Eliminate the
FREE
Mtf ATR Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Indicateurs
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average True Range  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ATR Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeating pat
FREE
Update History 28
Ka Ka Ho
Bibliothèque
Update History 28 – Instantly Refresh Historical Data for 28 Major Currency Pairs Keep your market analysis accurate and up to date with Update History 28 , a powerful script that refreshes historical data for 28 major forex pairs in MT4 with just one click. No more manually updating charts—this tool ensures you always have the latest price history for precise trading decisions. Key Features: One-Click Data Refresh – Instantly update historical data for 28 major forex pairs. Enhanced Mar
FREE
CloseAllCharts
Ka Ka Ho
Bibliothèque
Close All Charts – Instantly Close All Open Charts in MT4 Declutter your workspace and improve efficiency with Close All Charts , a simple yet powerful script that instantly closes all open charts in MT4 with a single click. No more manually closing charts one by one—this tool helps you manage your trading environment effortlessly. Key Features: One-Click Chart Closure – Instantly close all open charts in MT4 with a single action. Streamlined Workspace – Remove unnecessary charts for a c
FREE
Martingale Scanner
Ka Ka Ho
Indicateurs
Martingale Scanner: Smart Trade Analysis for Martingale Strategies The Martingale strategy is a high-risk, high-reward approach that requires precise execution and careful risk management. Without the right tools, traders may struggle to analyze market conditions and adjust trade sizes effectively. Martingale Scanner is designed to simplify and optimize this process, providing traders with a structured way to apply the strategy efficiently across different currency pairs. Why Use Martingale Scan
FREE
Mtf Bands Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Indicateurs
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Bollinger Bands  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf Bands Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeating patt
FREE
One Click Open 28
Ka Ka Ho
Bibliothèque
One-Click Open 28 – Instantly Load 28 Forex Charts in MT4 Boost your trading efficiency with One-Click Open 28 , a powerful MT4 script that instantly opens 28 major forex pair charts with just one click. No more wasting time setting up charts manually—this tool helps you focus on market analysis and trade execution. Key Features: Instant Chart Setup – Open 28 forex pair charts in one click, eliminating manual setup. Time-Saving Automation – Spend less time opening charts and more time an
FREE
Bingo Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Utilitaires
Bingo – Smart Exit Automation for MT4 In the realm of trading, having a reliable exit strategy is just as crucial as finding the right entry. Bingo, an expert advisor for MT4, is designed to automate your trade exits with precision—ensuring you lock in profits and minimize losses without second-guessing your decisions. With advanced trailing take profit and stop loss, Bingo takes the complexity out of trade management, helping traders maintain discipline and execute their strategies flawlessly.
FREE
Cross MA Optimiser
Ka Ka Ho
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Cross MA Optimiser – Fine-Tune Your Moving Average Strategies in MT4! In the fast-moving world of trading, moving average crossovers are a proven method for identifying trends and trade entry points. However, using the wrong settings can lead to missed opportunities and inefficient strategies. Cross MA Optimiser takes the guesswork out of moving average optimization by automating and fine-tuning your crossover parameters for maximum trading accuracy. Whether you trade with Simple Moving Aver
FREE
Stable Helper
Ka Ka Ho
Utilitaires
Stable Helper – Keep Your Trading Connection Uninterrupted! Ensure your MT4 stays connected and stable automatically! Stable Helper works silently in the background, monitoring your connection, rescanning servers, and even restarting MT4 if necessary—all without manual intervention. Designed to minimize downtime and optimize server performance , Stable Helper protects your trades from unexpected disconnections and latency issues. Key Features: 1️⃣ Real-Time Connection Monitoring Constantly
FREE
Filtrer:
Tom Dai
210
Tom Dai 2025.05.03 15:34 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

yokoyokochan
98
yokoyokochan 2025.05.02 18:22 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

hahacelia
174
hahacelia 2025.05.02 16:17 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

マーク リ
217
マーク リ 2025.05.02 15:15 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Jeffrey
237
Jeffrey 2025.05.02 14:22 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis