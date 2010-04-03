RSIBandTREND

RSIBandsTREND is a custom trend-focused indicator that enhances the classic RSI approach by visualizing dynamic upper and lower bands based on RSI calculations.
It plots three clean bands (upper, lower, and midline) directly on the chart, helping traders identify overbought and oversold zones with precision.

🚀 Features:

  • Three-band system: upper, lower, and center RSI lines

  • EMA-smoothed RSI band calculation

  • Clear trend zone visualization on chart

  • Works on all timeframes (M1 to Monthly)

  • Fully optimized for MetaTrader 4

🎯 Ideal For:

  • Traders seeking early trend reversal signals

  • RSI users who want a more visual approach to price behavior

  • Strategy builders who rely on price/band interaction


