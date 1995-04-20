Rsi with Bollinger bands indicator

Rsi with Bollinger bands is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter trades

in the market based on conditions.

It consists of two main buffers;

Yellow buffer that is the current price

Grey buffer that shows overbought and oversold levels.

When the yellow buffer crosses 70 zone in grey buffer market is trending upwards.

When the yellow buffer crosses below 30 zone in the grey buffer the market is showing a

strong downtrend. The overbought and oversold levels are customizable in the

indicator settings. However levels of 70 for overbought and 30 for oversold are recommended.