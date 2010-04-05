Fast low MA cross

Title:
MA Cross Fast Slow EA – Trend-Following Trading Robot

Overview:
The MA Cross Fast Slow EA is a powerful trend-following robot that uses moving average crossovers to identify buy and sell signals. It is ideal for traders seeking consistent performance in trending markets.

Features:

  • Works on all timeframes and major currency pairs.
  • Customizable parameters: lot size, stop loss, take profit, and trading hours.
  • Built-in risk management with maximum open trades limit.
  • Fully automated.

How It Works:

  • Detects crossover signals between two moving averages (fast and slow).
  • Opens trades only within user-defined trading hours.

Recommendations:

  • Best for H1 or higher timeframes.
  • Suggested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY.
  • Adjust the FastMAPeriod and SlowMAPeriod to match your trading style.


