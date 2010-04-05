Fast low MA cross
- Experts
- Anton Luik
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Title:
MA Cross Fast Slow EA – Trend-Following Trading Robot
Overview:
The MA Cross Fast Slow EA is a powerful trend-following robot that uses moving average crossovers to identify buy and sell signals. It is ideal for traders seeking consistent performance in trending markets.
Features:
- Works on all timeframes and major currency pairs.
- Customizable parameters: lot size, stop loss, take profit, and trading hours.
- Built-in risk management with maximum open trades limit.
- Fully automated.
How It Works:
- Detects crossover signals between two moving averages (fast and slow).
- Opens trades only within user-defined trading hours.
Recommendations:
- Best for H1 or higher timeframes.
- Suggested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY.
- Adjust the FastMAPeriod and SlowMAPeriod to match your trading style.