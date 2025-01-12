MasterPiece

This EA is designed for automated trading based on reversal patterns in combination with RSI (Relative Strength Index) levels. It aims to identify bullish and bearish reversal patterns and execute trades accordingly, with predefined stop loss and take profit levels.

Safety Features

Validates stop loss and take profit levels to meet the broker's minimum stop distance.

Prevents order placement if RSI values or required parameters are unavailable.

Includes error handling for failed order placements.

Designed for EUR/USD at any timeframe.

Suitable for small accounts (100 USD or More).