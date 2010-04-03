GoldenEdge 4H Scalper

GoldenEdge 4H Scalper EA

  1. A trading bot is an automated software tool designed to execute buy and sell orders in financial markets based on predefined strategies. It analyzes market data, such as price movements, volume, and trends, to make decisions without constant manual input. These bots can operate across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. They often incorporate technical indicators, risk management rules, and algorithmic logic to optimize trading efficiency. While automation can help reduce emotional bias and react quickly to market changes, success depends on strategy design, market conditions, and proper configuration. Users should have a foundational understanding of trading principles before deployment.

Please use the exact settings :

4 Hour chart

Minimum deposit : 500

Take Profit : 2000

StopLoss : 999999



Produits recommandés
HFT Flame Mt5
Shamary A Guy
5 (2)
Utilitaires
This is the HFT Flame Ea....This is a complex Expert Advisor that basically pick trades from price movements, it is also a none-martingale mechanism with netting strategy that makes this Ea more interested and profitable throughout your trading journey. The HFT Flame EA can be super consistent on profits depending on the inputs selected for your style of trading. This is a hand free trading robot that can trade your way to success while you are away from the charts, another perfect advantage abo
FREE
Tulips MT5
Kun Jiao
4.86 (7)
Experts
Description de la stratégie Tulip EA Stratégie principale Suivi de tendance : Avec stop-loss, sans stratégies risquées type Martingale. Positions longues/courtes indépendantes : Analyse des chandeliers japonais. Paramètres Paramètre Valeur par défaut / Description Paramètre stabilité 5 (défaut) Instrument Or (XAUUSD) Stop Loss/Take Profit SL 0,3%, TP 1,2% Taille lot 0,01 (défaut) Gestion auto. 0,01 lot pour 10 000$ de solde Période graphique M5 recommandé Magic Number ID unique (évite conflits)
FREE
Capitalrecover2
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
HFT  ZONE MOMENTUM RECOVERY EA_Name ค่า: HFT MTRADER ใช้สำหรับระบุชื่อของ EA เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการจัดการหรือตรวจสอบในประวัติการเทรด (History) Lot_fix ค่า: 0.02 ใช้กำหนดขนาดของล็อตคงที่ (Fixed Lot Size) ที่ EA จะเปิดในแต่ละคำสั่งเทรด โดยไม่ขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขอื่น ๆ Lots_X ค่า: 1.5 ตัวคูณล็อต (Lot Multiplier) ซึ่งมักใช้ในการเพิ่มขนาดล็อตในลักษณะการ Martingale หรือ Hedging โดยเมื่อขาดทุนหรือเปิดคำสั่งถัดไป ระบบจะเพิ่มล็อตตามค่าที่กำหนดไว้ High_Low_end_candle ค่า: 10 จำนวนแท่งเทียนที่ใช้ในการคำนวณระ
FREE
EA Progress
Yuriy Kuzmin
5 (1)
Experts
After purchasing, you can request and receive any two of my products for free! После покупки вы можете запросить и получить два любых моих продукта бесплатно! An advisor for automatic trading based on Fibonacci levels with the ability to average orders. Experienced traders can create their own trading strategy, the ability to change the Fibonacci grid settings, change the distance between orders in the grid (averaging), it is possible to check other currency pairs for trading, and most importa
FREE
The sea of tranquility MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The sea of tranquility  is a system designed to trade on two pairs the EURUSD and the GBPUSD, could be used in other pairs and other securities such as indices, cryptocurrencies or commodities, but is not optimized for these values, Although it is a multiorder system, the batching of all is constant without increases in lotage along the algorithm. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions. MANUAL LOT
The Gold Sniper
Sachin Gautam
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing  The Gold Sniper EA . It is a Gold Breakout System. Price Rise in 1  day to $249 as Fundednext passed with this EA  No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Live Signal   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333366 ******* FEATURES ******* Buy only and Sell only Settings  Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders Trading on XAUUSD Pair This is a Daily Breakout Strategy. Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL. Easy to use with Default settings. 1 T
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Experts
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
MNG Mt5
TDINVEST LLP
4.3 (10)
Experts
IMPORTANT : When testing the EA or running it live, make sure to set "Activate MNG Martingale" to "True" Hello & Welcome To MNG MNG is a martingale EA that allows you to configure a lot of features that I'll detail below. But first, I'd like to insist on the fact that a martingale EA is never safe, no matter if it has a good track record for 5+ years, if it shows incredible backtest results, if it's marketed as the best EA or whatever its price is ($30,000 or $50). A martingale EA might blow
FREE
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
Duel MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
YOU WANT TO WIN THE DUEL. Look the market in the eye, feel the trigger on your finger. Take a deep breath and shoot before anyone else. This system allows you to detect the right moment to attack the market. The whistles are already sounding in the air. Dare to win the duel at the market. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety
Vision AGI
Franck Martin
4.78 (9)
Experts
Vision AGI is the result of over a year of development to create this expert. Equipped with an advanced algorithm and a combination of personalized indicators, this new version is even more powerful, making it one of the most complete robots of its generation. With its intelligent real-time technology and trading strategy inspired by the best traders, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see b
Surf EA MT5
Rustem Gabetdinov
Experts
Surf EA  is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/96627 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCA
FREE
Workstation Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Profit Only MT5
Aleksandr Bebishev
Experts
Only profit! This is a smart grid trading robot.  It works on my original algorithm!  At  medium  risks, it shows more than 100%  profit  per year.  ( Tested exclusively on real ticks and real accounts ) This robot is created to receive income more than any bank offers. It trades automatically around the clock on any currency pair!   ( I do not recommend "exotic" currency pairs ) Adjustable   risks.  Adjustable position volume. Adjustable mesh pitch. Adjustable profit level. Not tied to a time f
Best Scalper XAUUSD 30min
Bruno Alexandre Azevedo Dantas
Experts
Este robô foi criado exclusivamente para operar no ouro (XAUUSD) e funciona melhor em timeframes médios (M30, H1) . Diferente de scalpers tradicionais, o Best Scalper XAUUSD 30min foca em reversões de tendência , utilizando indicadores avançados como RSI, Bandas de Bollinger e Price Action . A estratégia é baseada em detectar níveis críticos de suporte e resistência , onde o mercado tem uma grande probabilidade de inverter a tendência. Ele combina essa análise com volatilidade intradiária , gar
FREE
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Smart Hedge MT5
Francesco Baldi
Experts
Worried about weekend price crashes wiping your account? Tired of adverse news releases stopping your positions? Trade with peace of mind with Smart Hedge. Smart Hedge protects your positions from weekend gaps and news spikes. MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113290 Description : Have you ever feared that some breaking news during the weekend could wipe your account? Did you ever have your positions stopped by an adverse news release during the market open hours? I did, and
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
Experts
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
MarSe MT5
Roman Gergert
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses additional filters to determine the trend. It protects orders with the help of locking. The robot uses martingale. This EA use pending orders. Sooner or later martingale can lose the deposit, it is recommended to control the trading of the EA while analyzing the market. The EA trades on any symbol. The minimum recommended deposit is $1000 (it is better to start with a cent account). The EA works on M1 timeframe. Telegram channel Settings: https://drive.google.com/file/d
One thousand Pip Direction
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
Experts
One thousand Pip  Set1:TP/SL 20kpip. Set2:TP/SL 10kpip. Set3: TP/SL 5k pip. Set4:  TP/SL 2k pip. Set5:  TP/SL 500 pip. Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added EU London Session. This Version works with fixed Lot and buy/sell. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry". Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
FREE
BOOM and CRASH Envelopes Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
BOOM and CRASH Envelopes Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading potential with the BOOM and CRASH Envelopes Scalper MT5 EA , a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, tailored specifically for the high-octane Boom and Crash indices. This EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a robust scalping strategy, offering traders a dynamic tool to capitalize on rapid market movements. Whether you're a seasoned scalper or a newcomer to synthetic indices, this EA
FREE
Jupiter Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions JUPITER          It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the dem
BossFX Trading Panel EA
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
Utilitaires
BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
Max Hercules
Aaron Pattni
4.29 (7)
Experts
Get it FREE while you can! Will be increased to $100 very shortly after a few downloads!! Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy For any assistance and help please send me a message here.    https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT&nbsp ; The Max Hercules Strategy is a part of a cross asset market making strategy (Max Cronus) built by myself over years of analysis and strategy building. It takes multiple theories and calculations to trade the market in order to cov
FREE
Max Poseidon
Aaron Pattni
3.33 (3)
Experts
Get it FREE while you can! Will be increased to $200 very shortly after a few downloads!! Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy For any assistance and help please send me a message here.    https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT&nbsp ; GBPUSD and EURUSD Set files can be found in the comments! (please message me if you need help with them) TimeFrames are harcoded, therefore any chart and time will work the same. The Max Poseidon Strategy is a part of a cross ass
FREE
Nesco
Gennady Sergienko
4.17 (29)
Experts
Bonjour, je m'appelle   NESCO   / - Je suis un expert en robots entièrement automatiques, j'analyse le marché de manière indépendante et prends des décisions commerciales. Certaines de mes fonctions sont écrites en utilisant   GPT-4_COPILOT   et optimisées par   MQL5_CLOUD_NETWORK   . J'ai mon propre serveur pour recevoir les événements financiers dans le monde. Je peux travailler pour vous 24h/24 et 5j/7 sans votre intervention et vous avertir par un message au téléphone si votre attention es
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilitaires
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
Morgen und Uhr open
Grigorii Isaakian
3 (1)
Experts
Э ксперт создан для  скальпирования на  открытии торгов ММВБ ( начинает работу через несколько секунд после 10=00) и продолжает скальпировать на открытии каждого бара.. Является продолжением продукта  Morgen Open   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/47596 Эксперту желательно работать на часовом  или M30 таймфрейме.  Эксперт работает на указанное пользователем целое количество лотов, проверка минимальна, мартингейл не предусмотрен!!!.  Эксперт при начале работы выставляет 2 отложенных ордера
FREE
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.89 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
GoldenWave Scalper
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
3 (2)
Experts
GoldenWave Scalper Overview: GoldenWave Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for short-term trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It combines technical indicators such as the Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Average True Range (ATR) to identify potential trading opportunities in the market. The EA is optimized for scalping, making it ideal for traders looking for quick entries and exits on lower timeframes like M5. Key Features: Tech
Set Back
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Set Back Is an advanced automated trading expert advisor (EA) designed for precision scalping in volatile markets. Leveraging a robust strategy based on Fair Value Gaps (FVG), MACD confirmation, and Moving Average crossovers, this EA identifies high-probability trade setups with exceptional accuracy. Key Features: FVG Detection : Pinpoints bullish or bearish fair value gaps for optimal entry points. MACD Integration : Confirms market momentum with fast, slow, and signal line analysis. Moving Av
FusionBot
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
FusionBot : FusionBot is an advanced Forex trading algorithm designed for the EUR/USD 15-minute chart, combining the power of Fair Value Gaps (FVG), MACD, and Moving Averages. It identifies key market trends, momentum shifts, and price imbalances to execute high-probability trades. By leveraging these tools, FusionBot adapts dynamically to market conditions, ensuring precise entry and exit points . ...........
The Golden Dragon
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
The Golden Dragon >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> WORKS WITH 1 MIN (Better) AND 5 MIN CHARTS <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< A precision-engineered grid trading bot for MetaTrader 4 ️ Golden Hedge Maestro   is designed for traders who value structure, control, and strategic risk management. Built on a dynamic hedging grid system, this expert advisor automatically places buy and sell orders at calculated intervals to capitalize on price movements—regardless of direction. What sets it apart is its ability to intellige
ForexCracker
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
ForexCracker is a high-precision expert advisor designed to assist traders with automated decision-making in the Forex market. This EA employs a proprietary algorithm based on trend-following and technical analysis, taking advantage of advanced risk management to maximize gains while minimizing potential losses. With customizable inputs like trading days, lot sizes, and stop-loss levels, ForexCracker allows traders to fine-tune strategies based on personal preferences and market conditions. Its
PatternPro
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Introducing the GBPUSD Expert Bot – a meticulously tested automated trading solution crafted specifically for trading the GBP/USD pair on the 10-minute chart.  A trading bot is an automated software tool designed to execute buy and sell orders in financial markets based on predefined strategies. It analyzes market data, such as price movements, volume, and trends, to make decisions without constant manual input. These bots can operate across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cr
Daily GoldMaster
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Key Features: Trade XAU/USD Daily : Designed specifically for gold trading with high-frequency, high-accuracy trades. Adaptive Technology : Adjusts strategies dynamically based on market conditions. Highly Customizable : Set your preferred lot size, risk parameters, and trading days. Broker-Compatible : Optimized to work seamlessly with all major brokers. >>>>>>> Works good on XAUUSD daily chart   <<<<<<<< >>>>>>>> Please use the exact settings in the screenshots for DAILY chart <<<<<<<<<
Accurate Support and Resistant Zones
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Indicateurs
This indicator identifies and visually displays Support and Resistance zones on a financial chart, providing traders with critical insights into market structure and potential price action areas. Here's how it operates: Key Features: Zone Identification: Detects Support Zones (price levels where buying pressure is historically strong). Detects Resistance Zones (price levels where selling pressure is historically strong). Categorizes zones into: Weak Zones Untested Zones Turncoat Zones (previousl
Aggressive 4H Scalper
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
................................................................................. This is a very AGGRESSIVE EA , HOWEVER initial deposit preferred to be more than 2000$ Tested on GBP/USD pair on 4H chart Please use these inputs exactly : -Lots : 0.3 (or less if your initial deposit less than 2000$) -StopLoss : 99999 -TakeProfit1 : 800 -TakeProfit2 : 800
The Hammer
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
The Hammer Purpose: This EA identifies potential trend reversals using candlestick patterns (Hammer, Bullish/Bearish Engulfing) combined with RSI confirmation. It automatically opens and manages trades based on predefined risk management parameters. Ideal for traders looking for a fully automated reversal trading strategy with robust risk management. Test the EA in a demo account before live trading. Minimum account balance 3000 USD Designed for EUR/USD - 3Hr chart Use default settings
Reversal Maestro
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
The "Reversal Maestro" Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to identify market reversals using advanced candlestick pattern analysis and RSI confirmation. It integrates two popular multi-candle reversal patterns: Morning Star and Evening Star , as well as the Bullish Piercing and Bearish Dark Cloud Cover patterns. These patterns are combined with RSI thresholds to detect overbought and oversold market conditions. The EA uses robust risk management, limiting open positions, validating lot sizes based
MasterPiece
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
This EA is designed for automated trading based on reversal patterns in combination with RSI (Relative Strength Index) levels. It aims to identify bullish and bearish reversal patterns and execute trades accordingly, with predefined stop loss and take profit levels. Safety Features Validates stop loss and take profit levels to meet the broker's minimum stop distance. Prevents order placement if RSI values or required parameters are unavailable. Includes error handling for failed order placements
TrendGuard Pro
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Key Features Dual Indicator Strategy : RSI identifies overbought and oversold market conditions. Williams %R adds confirmation for strong bullish or bearish trends. Risk Control : Configurable stop loss and take profit levels. Trade Validation : Ensures compliance with broker lot size and volume requirements. Adapts to market conditions with real-time data refresh. Efficient Execution : Smart locking mechanism prevents overlapping trade signals. Supports multiple currency pairs and timeframes.
RSIFactor
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
AI Scalper Pro  is a trading bot designed to optimize market opportunities using a dual-indicator strategy. This expert advisor combines the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Williams %R to identify precise trade entry points. Dual Indicator Strategy : RSI   identifies overbought and oversold market conditions. Williams %R   adds confirmation for strong bullish or bearish trends. Risk Control : Configurable stop loss and take profit levels. Trade Validation : Ensures compliance with broker lot s
M5GoldenX
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
M5GoldenX >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Minimum Leverage to use this EA is 1:500 <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< Best Performance:   XAUUSD (Gold) – 5-Minute Timeframe   Consistent Scalping & Swing Opportunities   – Captures short-term gold movements.   Tested with Strong Risk-Reward Ratio   – Designed to maximize gains while minimizing losses. Key Features:   Fu Risk Management  – Smart stop-loss and trailing features. Ideal For:   Gold Traders  – Specifically tuned for XAUUSD.   5-Min Scalpers & Day T
OooYeah
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Best Performance:   XAUUSD (Gold) – 5-Minute Timeframe   Consistent Scalping & Swing Opportunities   – Captures short-term gold movements with precision.   Tested with Strong Risk-Reward Ratio   – Designed to maximize gains while minimizing losses. Key Features:   Fully Automated   – No manual intervention needed.   Fast Execution   – Optimized for quick trade entries/exits.   Works Best in Trending & Choppy Gold Markets   – Adapts to XAUUSD’s unique behavior.   Built-in Risk Man
Golden Hedge Maestro
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Golden Hedge Maestro >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> WORKS WITH 1 MIN (Better) AND 5 MIN CHARTS <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< A precision-engineered grid trading bot for MetaTrader 5 ️ Golden Hedge Maestro is designed for traders who value structure, control, and strategic risk management. Built on a dynamic hedging grid system, this expert advisor automatically places buy and sell orders at calculated intervals to capitalize on price movements—regardless of direction. What sets it apart is its ability to intellige
Treasure Box
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Treasure Box   MT5 Trading Bot designed for XAU/USD Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution   Core Strategy : Sophisticated trend-following system combining: Dual EMA Momentum ADX Trend Strength Filter RSI Entry Confirmation ATR Volatility-Based Position Sizing ️   Risk Management Features : Dynamic stop-loss/take-profit  Trailing stop functionality Smart lot sizing Treasure Box   Works with any timeframe, it is internally hard coded to hunt specific signals
EUR Kamikaze
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
European Kamikaze is a specialized algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the  EURJPY  , GBPJPY    , AUDJPY    ,  CADJPY    and USDJPY   on  3-minute  charts, but best results is for  EURJPY. Position sizing is dynamically calculated based on user-defined risk parameters, while a fixed stop-loss mechanism is applied to all trades. Key Features Instrument/Timeframe Specific : Optimized for EURJPY   on 3-minute charts Risk Management : Position sizing based on account balance percenta
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis