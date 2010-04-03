GoldenEdge 4H Scalper
- Experts
- Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 5
GoldenEdge 4H Scalper EA
-
A trading bot is an automated software tool designed to execute buy and sell orders in financial markets based on predefined strategies. It analyzes market data, such as price movements, volume, and trends, to make decisions without constant manual input. These bots can operate across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. They often incorporate technical indicators, risk management rules, and algorithmic logic to optimize trading efficiency. While automation can help reduce emotional bias and react quickly to market changes, success depends on strategy design, market conditions, and proper configuration. Users should have a foundational understanding of trading principles before deployment.
Please use the exact settings :
4 Hour chart
Minimum deposit : 500
Take Profit : 2000
StopLoss : 999999