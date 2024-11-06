ForexCracker
- Experts
- Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
ForexCracker is a high-precision expert advisor designed to assist traders with automated decision-making in the Forex market.
This EA employs a proprietary algorithm based on trend-following and technical analysis, taking advantage of advanced risk management to maximize gains while minimizing potential losses. With customizable inputs like trading days, lot sizes, and stop-loss levels, ForexCracker allows traders to fine-tune strategies based on personal preferences and market conditions. Its intelligent design ensures that trades are executed only when optimal conditions are met, offering an efficient, hands-free trading experience tailored for success.
<<<<<<Works on EURUSD 10 min chart >>>>>>>