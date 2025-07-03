EUR Kamikaze

European Kamikaze

is a specialized algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the EURJPY , GBPJPY  , AUDJPY  , CADJPY  and USDJPY on 3-minute charts, but best results is for EURJPY.

Position sizing is dynamically calculated based on user-defined risk parameters, while a fixed stop-loss mechanism is applied to all trades.

Key Features

  • Instrument/Timeframe Specific: Optimized for EURJPY  on 3-minute charts

  • Risk Management: Position sizing based on account balance percentage

  • Symbol Adaptation: Automatic adjustment for JPY decimal formatting

Important Notes

  • Performance varies with market conditions and broker execution

  • Requires user configuration of risk tolerance (default: 1% per trade)

  • Includes no guarantees of profitability or specific results

  • Trading involves substantial risk of capital loss

Disclaimer
Forex trading carries significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Users are solely responsible for testing, configuring, and monitoring this automated system. Consult a financial advisor before engaging in leveraged trading.


