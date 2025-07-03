EUR Kamikaze

European Kamikaze

is a specialized algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the EURJPY , GBPJPY , AUDJPY , CADJPY and USDJPY on 3-minute charts, but best results is for EURJPY.

Position sizing is dynamically calculated based on user-defined risk parameters, while a fixed stop-loss mechanism is applied to all trades.

Key Features

Instrument/Timeframe Specific : Optimized for EURJPY on 3-minute charts

Risk Management : Position sizing based on account balance percentage

Symbol Adaptation: Automatic adjustment for JPY decimal formatting

Important Notes

Performance varies with market conditions and broker execution

Requires user configuration of risk tolerance (default: 1% per trade)

Includes no guarantees of profitability or specific results

Trading involves substantial risk of capital loss

Disclaimer

Forex trading carries significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Users are solely responsible for testing, configuring, and monitoring this automated system. Consult a financial advisor before engaging in leveraged trading.



