The Hammer

The Hammer

Purpose:
This EA identifies potential trend reversals using candlestick patterns (Hammer, Bullish/Bearish Engulfing) combined with RSI confirmation. It automatically opens and manages trades based on predefined risk management parameters.

  • Ideal for traders looking for a fully automated reversal trading strategy with robust risk management.
  • Test the EA in a demo account before live trading.

Minimum account balance 3000 USD
Designed for EUR/USD - 3Hr chart
Use default settings

