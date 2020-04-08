VolumeTimeMarvel

This indicator is free and shows you the trading volume on all timeframes. You can manage your open positions by time and volume by drawing a moving average based on the desired period, as well as adding multiple levels with a better understanding of the trading volume change.
But to fully use this indicator, you can visit the Utilities section of MQL5.com and download the "Forex Time Zones " Expert Advisor.
These two tools complement each other and help you make much better time management decisions and better understand the trading volume to better manage your open positions.

Forex trading is conduct 24 hours a day, but trading volume is not the same at all hours. Identifying the best times to trade can significantly improve your trading strategy. With

"Forex Time Zones"you can easily identify and benefit from the optimal trading hours and the overlaps between the different sessions, which we explain below

How can "Forex Time Zones" help you?

The Forex market operates in different time zones and is divide into three main sessions:

Asian Session

European Session (London)

American Session (New York).

Each session has different and specific characteristics that affect volatility, liquidity and the types of opportunities available.

Trading during peak trading hours, when liquidity and volatility are high, increases the likelihood of finding profitable opportunities while reducing the risk of slippage.

Main Forex Trading Sessions

Asian Session

Working Hours: 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM GMT

Key markets: Tokyo, Sydney, Hong Kong

Features:

Lower volatility compared to other sessions and suitable for traders who prefer a quieter market with smaller price swings.

European Session (London)

Hours: 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM GMT

Key markets: London, Frankfurt

Features:

High volatility and liquidity as European banks open

Overlaps with the Asian session in the early hours and with the US session in the later hours, which increases trading volume and liquidity.

US Session (New York)

Hours: 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM GMT

Key markets: New York, Toronto

Features:

High volatility, especially during the overlap with the European session.

Since the most significant and largest price movements occur during the overlap between sessions, you can easily identify the time overlap between important trading sessions with "Forex Time Zones" and be present in the market according to your trading strategy.

Scalpers and day traders prefer volatile hours such as the European and American overlap.

Other traders may benefit from quieter periods with more predictable trends.

With the help of "Forex Time Zones", consider trading hours that align with your availability and energy level to get the most out of the market

