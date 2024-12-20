GoldMinerRobot SI 1

“Gold Miner Robot” is a very powerful AI-Based robot designed and built to accurately analyze the market and trade on gold. Developed by “Keyvan Systems” after more than 3 years of research and development on each tick of the gold chart. "Gold Miner Robot" uses a complex algorithmic approach based on price analysis, trend analysis. We have also provided two other personalized indicators called "GoldMinerRobot SI 1" and "GoldMinerRobot SI 2" for better market analysis, which you can download free from MQL5.com that these two indicators, in addition to the advanced algorithms available in the robot also helps with better market analyzation.
Now "Gold Miner Robot" is ready to be at your disposal. You no longer need to monitor the market moment by moment, run “Gold Miner Robot” on VPS in MQL5.com or your always-online system and spend moments of joy and pleasure with your family.
The “Gold Miner Robot” designed for "Gold Trade" on Meta Trader 4 and opens the best short and long positions at the best price and time without martingale, without hedging, and manage them based on AI.
The "Gold Miner Robot" in emotional markets, does not open positions, and manages open positions. When the robot determines, based on the market trend, that the market is suitable for opening a position with a higher volume than normal, it professionally manages the trading volume and changes the trading volume completely automatically, to make more profit for you. However, for your convenience, we have provided the ability that you determine the “Minimum” and “Maximum” gold trading volume on your account based on your "Personal Risk Tolerance Level". You can also enter your "Minimum Account Equity Amount" and "Maximum Account Equity Amount" in the robot's main menu to exit the robot from the market as you wish and under your control and everything to be in your hands. If you have any questions after purchasing this robot, please do not hesitate. 
K1 Gold Bot MT5
Burak Can Kislak
Experts
To celebrate the launch of our latest product from "Keyvan Trading Bots" — the “Keyvan Bitcoin Bot,” one of the most powerful and advanced trading robots specialized for Bitcoin — all of our products are now available for a limited time with discounts more than 50%. During this special launch event, the price of the "K1 Gold Bot MT5" has been reduced from $495 to only $197. Don’t miss out — complete your purchase today ! We ARE NOT here to generate profits for brokers with a high number of trad
GoldMinerRobot
Burak Can Kislak
5 (2)
Experts
To celebrate the launch of our latest product from "Keyvan Trading Bots" — the “Keyvan Bitcoin Bot,” one of the most powerful and advanced trading robots specialized for Bitcoin — all of our products are now available for a limited time with discounts more than 50%. During this special launch event, the price of the "Gold Miner Robot" has been reduced from $345to only $197. Don’t miss out — complete your purchase today ! “Gold Miner Robot” is a very powerful AI-Based robot designed and built to
K1 Gold Bot
Burak Can Kislak
5 (1)
Experts
To celebrate the launch of our latest product from "Keyvan Trading Bots" — the “Keyvan Bitcoin Bot,” one of the most powerful and advanced trading robots specialized for Bitcoin — all of our products are now available for a limited time with discounts more than 50%. During this special launch event, the price of the "K1 Gold Bot" has been reduced from $495 to only $197. Don’t miss out — complete your purchase today ! We ARE NOT here to generate profits for brokers with a high number of trades,
GoldMinerRobot SI 2
Burak Can Kislak
Indicateurs
"GoldMinerRobot SI 2" is an indicator that is not displayed, but is one of the most important analytical arms of "GoldMinerRobot".  This indicator is free. You can find more information about how this indicator works in the section "MQL5 Market" and section "Experts" and "GoldMinerRobot". "Gold Miner Robot" is specially designed and built for trading on gold (XAUUSD) in MetaTrader 4.
FREE
Forex Time Zones
Burak Can Kislak
Utilitaires
In version 4.2 we have combined this tool with our own indicator written by our experts. You can download the indicator (Volume Time Marvel) for free from the Indicators section of MQL5.com and use it alongside this tool to better manage your open positions with a better understanding of market timing and trading volume. Forex trading is conduct 24 hours a day, but trading volume is not the same at all hours. Identifying the best times to trade can significantly improve your trading strategy. Wi
FREE
VolumeTimeMarvel
Burak Can Kislak
Indicateurs
This indicator is free and shows you the trading volume on all timeframes. You can manage your open positions by time and volume by drawing a moving average based on the desired period, as well as adding multiple levels with a better understanding of the trading volume change. But to fully use this indicator, you can visit the Utilities section of MQL5.com and download the "Forex Time Zones " Expert Advisor. These two tools complement each other and help you make much better time management deci
FREE
K1 Bitcoin Bot
Burak Can Kislak
Experts
The promotional price $197 is only valid for limited time. The next price (original price) is $695.00, which will apply after the limited promotional price period ends. We ARE NOT here to generate profits for brokers with a high number of trades, we are here to generate the most profit for ourselves with the least number of trades and pay the lowest commission. This robot has made 3024% profit in ONLY 2 years and 8 month (970days) by opening only 248 positions. Please do not destroy your accoun
Filtrer:
AlirezaaJalilian
30
AlirezaaJalilian 2024.12.26 05:55 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Burak Can Kislak
1326
Réponse du développeur Burak Can Kislak 2024.12.26 16:28
hi, thank you for you good feedback
Répondre à l'avis