EMA clouds Trading System Invented by Ripster mt4

EMA Cloud System is a Trading System Invented by Ripster where areas are shaded between two desired EMAs.

The concept that the EMA cloud area serves as support or resistance for Intraday & Swing Trading. Can be utilized effectively on 10 Min for day trading and 1Hr/Daily for Swings. Ripster utilizes various combinations of 5-12 EMA clouds 34-50 EMA clouds among others. 8-9, 20-21 EMA clouds can be used as well. Adjust what works for you. Ideally 5-12 or 5-13 EMA cloud acts as sold fluid Trendline for day trades. Ripster himself utilizes various combinations of the 5-12, 34-50, 8-9, 20-21 EMA clouds but the possibilities are endles to find what works best for you.

“Ideally, 5-12 or 5-13 EMA cloud acts as a fluid trendline for day trades. 8-9 EMA Clouds can be used as pullback Levels –(optional). Additionally, a high level price over or under 34-50 EMA clouds confirms either bullish or bearish bias on the price action for any timeframe” – Ripster







