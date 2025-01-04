Ultimate Range Master
- Experts
- Lefika Raphel Sebatane
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 4 janvier 2025
- Activations: 10
Ultimate Range Master EA: The Ultimate 4-in-1 Range Trading Solution
Overview
The Ultimate Range Master EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed for traders who thrive in range-bound markets. Offering four distinct and powerful range trading strategies, this all-in-one EA provides unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation to suit your trading style.
Key Features
-
Time Range Strategy
- Define the start and end times for a market range, and let the EA take control.
- Trades breakout opportunities with precision, setting optimal Take Profit (TP) levels for maximum efficiency.
-
Previous Period Range Strategy
- A versatile adaptation of the Time Range Strategy.
- Trade ranges from the previous day, the last 4-hour candle, or other defined periods.
- Perfect for capturing key market patterns from historical ranges.
-
Auto Range Strategy
- Powered by smart algorithms, the EA scans the market to detect high-probability ranges automatically.
- Seamlessly trades breakout opportunities without requiring user intervention.
-
Manual Range Strategy
- Maintain complete control by manually drawing a range using a color-coded rectangle on your chart.
- The EA monitors the range based on the rectangle's color and trades breakouts accordingly.
Comprehensive Risk Management
- Set custom Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels to protect your capital and secure profits.
- Designed to keep your risk under control while optimizing your trading outcomes.
Why Choose Ultimate Range Master?
- Combines 4 powerful strategies into a single, intuitive EA.
- Balances automation with manual flexibility to suit diverse trading preferences.
- Features intelligent market scanning for effortless trading.
- Built with robust risk management tools to ensure sustainable trading performance.
Experience the versatility and precision of the Ultimate Range Master EA—your all-in-one solution for mastering range-bound markets!