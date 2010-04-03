Vix Signal Indicator

Description

The Trend Signal Indicator is a powerful multi-timeframe technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It provides visual trading signals based on four key indicators: Stochastic, RSI, Entry CCI, and Trend CCI. The indicator displays signals in an organized tile format with an additional summary tile showing the current symbol's signal.

Key Features

1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Supports 9 timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1

Each timeframe displayed in its own tile with individual signals

Configurable which timeframes to display

Overall signal arrow for each timeframe showing combined indicator strength

2. Four Signal Components

SIGNAL 1 : Stochastic Oscillator (compares %K and %D lines)

: Stochastic Oscillator (compares %K and %D lines) SIGNAL 2 : RSI (compares fast RSI against slow RSI)

: RSI (compares fast RSI against slow RSI) SIGNAL 3 : Entry CCI (based on CCI crossing zero and its direction)

: Entry CCI (based on CCI crossing zero and its direction) SIGNAL 4: Trend CCI (based on CCI crossing zero and its direction)

3. Visual Signal System

Buy Signals : Green arrows and "BUY" text

: Green arrows and "BUY" text Sell Signals : Red arrows and "SELL" text

: Red arrows and "SELL" text Neutral Signals : Yellow wait symbol and "WAIT" text

: Yellow wait symbol and "WAIT" text Weak Signals: Lighter green/maroon colors for less strong signals

4. Current Signal Summary Tile

Displays current chart symbol

Shows combined signal for current timeframe

Large, prominent signal text and arrow

Positioned below all timeframe tiles

5. Customization Options

Positioning : Place indicator in any corner of the chart

: Place indicator in any corner of the chart Colors : Fully customizable colors for all elements

: Fully customizable colors for all elements Tile Layout : Adjustable tile size and spacing

: Adjustable tile size and spacing Alerts: Native, email, and push notifications for strong signals

Installation

Download the indicator file (.mq5) Place it in your MetaTrader 5 Indicators folder (usually: MQL5/Indicators ) Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator window Drag the indicator onto any chart Configure inputs as desired

Input Parameters

Candle Selection

Check Candle: Choose whether to analyze current or previous candle (default: Previous)

Stochastic Settings

Percent K : Stochastic %K period (default: 8)

: Stochastic %K period (default: 8) Percent D : Stochastic %D period (default: 3)

: Stochastic %D period (default: 3) Slowing: Stochastic slowing period (default: 3)

RSI Settings

RSIP1 : Fast RSI period (default: 14)

: Fast RSI period (default: 14) RSIP2: Slow RSI period (default: 70)

Timeframe Settings

Enable_M1 to Enable_MN1 : Toggle individual timeframes on/off

to : Toggle individual timeframes on/off By default: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 are enabled

Alert Settings

Enable Native Alerts : Show pop-up alerts (default: false)

: Show pop-up alerts (default: false) Enable Email Alerts : Send email notifications (default: false)

: Send email notifications (default: false) Enable Push Alerts: Send push notifications to mobile (default: false)

Color Settings

TF Color : Time frame label color

: Time frame label color Indicator Color : Signal label color

: Signal label color Buy Color : Buy signal color

: Buy signal color Sell Color : Sell signal color

: Sell signal color Neutral Color : Neutral signal color

: Neutral signal color Tile Background Color : Tile background color

: Tile background color Tile Border Color : Tile border color

: Tile border color Current Signal BgColor: Current signal tile background color

Position Settings

Panel Corner : Choose corner position (TOP_LEFT, TOP_RIGHT, BOTTOM_LEFT, BOTTOM_RIGHT)

: Choose corner position (TOP_LEFT, TOP_RIGHT, BOTTOM_LEFT, BOTTOM_RIGHT) Panel OffsetX : Horizontal offset from corner

: Horizontal offset from corner Panel OffsetY: Vertical offset from corner

Tile Settings

TileWidth : Width of each timeframe tile

: Width of each timeframe tile Tile Height : Height of each timeframe tile

: Height of each timeframe tile Tile Spacing X : Horizontal space between tiles

: Horizontal space between tiles Tile Spacing Y : Vertical space between tiles

: Vertical space between tiles Tiles PerRow : Number of tiles per row

: Number of tiles per row Text Line Height : Vertical spacing between text lines

: Vertical spacing between text lines Text LeftMargin : Left margin for text

: Left margin for text Text Right Margin : Right margin for text

: Right margin for text Signal Text Spacing : Space between signal icon and text

: Space between signal icon and text TF Bottom Margin : Space below timeframe text

: Space below timeframe text Current Signal Height: Height of current signal tile

How to Use

1. Understanding the Tiles

Each timeframe tile contains:

Top : Timeframe label (e.g., M5, H1)

: Timeframe label (e.g., M5, H1) Below Timeframe : Overall signal arrow for that timeframe

: Overall signal arrow for that timeframe Four Rows: Individual signals (SIGNAL 1-4) with icons and text

2. Reading the Signals

Strong Buy : All or most signals show green arrows with "BUY"

: All or most signals show green arrows with "BUY" Strong Sell : All or most signals show red arrows with "SELL"

: All or most signals show red arrows with "SELL" Mixed Signals : Combination of buy/sell signals indicates uncertainty

: Combination of buy/sell signals indicates uncertainty Neutral: All signals show wait symbol

3. Current Signal Tile

The bottom tile shows:

Left : Current chart symbol (e.g., EURUSD)

: Current chart symbol (e.g., EURUSD) Center : Signal text (BUY/SELL/WAIT) for current timeframe

: Signal text (BUY/SELL/WAIT) for current timeframe Right: Large signal arrow matching the signal

4. Trading Strategy Recommendations

Strong Buy Signal : Consider long positions

: Consider long positions Strong Sell Signal : Consider short positions

: Consider short positions Weak Signals : Use with caution; look for confirmation

: Use with caution; look for confirmation Neutral Signals: Wait for better entry points

5. Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Check the current timeframe signal in the bottom tile Verify with higher timeframes (H1, H4) for trend direction Use lower timeframes (M5, M15) for precise entry points Look for confluence across multiple timeframes

6. Using Alerts

Enable desired alert types in inputs Alerts trigger when: All four indicators align for strong buy (confluence = 4)

All four indicators align for strong sell (confluence = -4) Alerts include which timeframes triggered the signal

Tips for Best Results

Timeframe Selection: Enable timeframes relevant to your trading style

Scalpers: Focus on M1-M15

Day traders: Focus on M15-H1

Swing traders: Focus on H1-H4

Position traders: Focus on H4-D1 Color Customization: Choose colors that contrast well with your chart background

Use distinct colors for buy/sell signals for quick recognition Positioning: Place indicator in corner that doesn't obstruct price action

Adjust offsets to avoid overlapping with other chart elements Signal Confirmation: Always wait for candle close when using previous candle setting

Look for price action confirmation of signals

Consider volume and other indicators for additional confirmation Risk Management: Never rely solely on one indicator

Always use stop-loss orders

Consider the overall market context

Troubleshooting

Common Issues:

Signals not updating: Check that relevant timeframes are enabled Text overlapping: Increase Text Line Height and tile dimensions Alerts not working: Verify MT5 email/push notification settings Tiles not visible: Check Panel Corner and offset settings

Optimization:

For better performance, disable unused timeframes

Reduce the number of tiles per row if chart becomes cluttered

Adjust tile size based on screen resolution

Conclusion

The Trend Signal Indicator provides a comprehensive view of market conditions across multiple timeframes. By combining four powerful technical indicators into an easy-to-read visual format, it helps traders identify potential trading opportunities quickly. The customizable design allows traders to adapt the indicator to their specific trading style and preferences.

Remember that no indicator is 100% accurate. Always use proper risk management and consider the Trend Signal Indicator as one tool in your trading arsenal, not as a standalone trading system.



