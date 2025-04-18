Eight indicator

5

Eight indicator for 3 day/session/week setups.

Indicator daily features:

  • Daily close/high/low
  • Weekly open/high/low/close
  • Tokyo/London/New York sessions
  • Alerts
Signals and alerts for
  • First Green days
  • First Red days
  • Inside days
  • Outside days
  • 3x days of breakout up
  • 3x days of breakouts down

Do not be stupid and take every signal. Learn 3day setups first.


Avis 2
Oleg Damyanov
24
Oleg Damyanov 2025.09.24 18:38 
 

Thank you will try it ,looks clean ,simple , point A to point B .No stress ,no confusing ,need to see those 8HR levels are how they re created in real time . Best regards

