Eight indicator
- Indicateurs
- Domeran OU
- Version: 3.5
- Mise à jour: 1 mai 2025
Eight indicator for 3 day/session/week setups.
Indicator daily features:
- Daily close/high/low
- Weekly open/high/low/close
- Tokyo/London/New York sessions
- Alerts
Signals and alerts for
- First Green days
- First Red days
- Inside days
- Outside days
- 3x days of breakout up
- 3x days of breakouts down
Do not be stupid and take every signal. Learn 3day setups first.
Thank you will try it ,looks clean ,simple , point A to point B .No stress ,no confusing ,need to see those 8HR levels are how they re created in real time . Best regards