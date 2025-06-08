Fakeout

5

akeout candle indicator with session VWAPs, openboxes and openbox breakout signals.

Main features

1. VWAPS for Tokyo, London and NY sessions

2. Openboxes for Tokyo, London and NY sessions

3. Colored candles for breakouts, fakeouts and inside candles

4. Equity open line

5. Openbox expansions

6. Unmitigated equity open prices for Tokyo, London and NY sessions

7. Options to hide objects under X timeframe

8. Opebox breakout signals (w/ time rotation filter)

!!! Do not be stupid and take every signal. Learn 3day and MTF setups first. !!!


Candle colors

Red candle = breakdown low - possible sell

Green candle = breakout high - possible buy

Light red candle = fakeout high - possible sell

Light green candle = fakeout low - possible buy

Light gray candle = bull candle

Dark gray candle = bear candle

Yellow candle = inside candle

Avis 2
WimConrad
44
WimConrad 2025.07.22 05:56 
 

This indicator is a huge help! Well done!

Dezss
96
Dezss 2025.06.11 09:04 
 

Спасибо

