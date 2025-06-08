Fakeout
- Indicateurs
- Domeran OU
- Version: 2.5
- Mise à jour: 24 août 2025
akeout candle indicator with session VWAPs, openboxes and openbox breakout signals.
Main features
1. VWAPS for Tokyo, London and NY sessions
2. Openboxes for Tokyo, London and NY sessions
3. Colored candles for breakouts, fakeouts and inside candles
4. Equity open line
5. Openbox expansions
6. Unmitigated equity open prices for Tokyo, London and NY sessions
7. Options to hide objects under X timeframe
8. Opebox breakout signals (w/ time rotation filter)
!!! Do not be stupid and take every signal. Learn 3day and MTF setups first. !!!
Candle colors
Red candle = breakdown low - possible sell
Green candle = breakout high - possible buy
Light red candle = fakeout high - possible sell
Light green candle = fakeout low - possible buy
Light gray candle = bull candle
Dark gray candle = bear candle
Yellow candle = inside candle
