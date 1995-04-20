Golden Range 2

Golden Range 2 is one of the top entry indicators securing its future with its results. 

Indicator settings:

Points = how precise pattern detection is

AlertConfirmation = turn on(true) off(false) alert

CalculatedBars = how many bars will be calculated


Please leave Positive comments, reviews.

Buffer 0 Buy Arrow, Buffer 1 Sell Arrow, Buffer2 Buy Signal(Value:1/0), Buffer3 Sell Signal(Value:1/0) 

Buy Green, Sell Red


