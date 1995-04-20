Golden Range 2
- Indicateurs
- Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
- Version: 2.9
- Mise à jour: 6 août 2024
- Activations: 5
Golden Range 2 is one of the top entry indicators securing its future with its results.
Indicator settings:
Points = how precise pattern detection is
AlertConfirmation = turn on(true) off(false) alert
CalculatedBars = how many bars will be calculated
Please leave Positive comments, reviews.
Buffer 0 Buy Arrow, Buffer 1 Sell Arrow, Buffer2 Buy Signal(Value:1/0), Buffer3 Sell Signal(Value:1/0)
Buy Green, Sell Red