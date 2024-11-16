Your Move
- Indicateurs
- Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
- Version: 1.3
- Mise à jour: 16 novembre 2024
- Activations: 5
Entry indicator for:
- Strong moves
- Tops Bottoms
Try it as yourself and it proves its value with its results.
Info:
BarRange = how many bars are detected;
AlertConfirmation = Alerts on and off;
CalculatedBars = Indicator Calculated Bars;
Buffer0[] = Arrow Up;
Buffer1[] = Arrow Down;
Buffer4[] = 1 or 0 Buy Signal
Buffer5[] = 1 or 0 Sell Signal